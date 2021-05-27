Meghan Markle Exposed 'Cracks Below The Surface' In Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired back on March 7, and is still being covered by the media. During the explosive tell-all the couple made some fairly bold claims about the royal family. One in particular suggested that there were concerns over the skin tone of their son, Archie, while Meghan was pregnant, according to CNN.

It is not surprising that Harry and Meghan's decision to give such a candid interview would have repercussions. However, during an episode of his new AppleTV+ show "The Me You Can't See," Harry said that he truly believed that doing the interview with Oprah would leave room for his family to talk these things out and repair their long-standing rift. "I like to think we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing," Harry said.

Regardless of Harry's intentions, it does seem as though the Oprah interview had somewhat of an opposite effect. Ann Gripper of the Pod Save the Queen podcast interviewed columnist Darren Lewis in a Facebook Live, and he revealed his thoughts on the damage caused by Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, according to the Express UK. Keep reading to find out what he had to say.