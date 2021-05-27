Meghan Markle Exposed 'Cracks Below The Surface' In Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired back on March 7, and is still being covered by the media. During the explosive tell-all the couple made some fairly bold claims about the royal family. One in particular suggested that there were concerns over the skin tone of their son, Archie, while Meghan was pregnant, according to CNN.
It is not surprising that Harry and Meghan's decision to give such a candid interview would have repercussions. However, during an episode of his new AppleTV+ show "The Me You Can't See," Harry said that he truly believed that doing the interview with Oprah would leave room for his family to talk these things out and repair their long-standing rift. "I like to think we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing," Harry said.
Regardless of Harry's intentions, it does seem as though the Oprah interview had somewhat of an opposite effect. Ann Gripper of the Pod Save the Queen podcast interviewed columnist Darren Lewis in a Facebook Live, and he revealed his thoughts on the damage caused by Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, according to the Express UK. Keep reading to find out what he had to say.
What Meghan Markle exposed during the Oprah interview was 'ugly,' columnist says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to speak out about their experience living under the monarchy's rule — and the reasons why they needed to leave the UK — has been scrutinized nonstop. In speaking with Ann Gripper, columnist Darren Lewis explained his take on the viral Oprah Winfrey interview.
"There's an argument for saying that the Royal Family is not unlike any other family in that they give the illusion of being perfect from the outside, but from the inside there are a lot of things that go on behind closed doors that they want to keep behind closed doors. And there are a lot of cracks below the surface," he said in a Facebook Live, according to the Express UK. "I think what Meghan exposed... that interview with Meghan, for the Royal Family, was ugly, it was awful, it portrayed so much that there wasn't to like about the Royal Family," he added.
Lewis went on to say that Meghan and Harry speaking out was "necessary" and "important," and that the royal family's statement following the interview — which read, in part "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," according to BBC News — was a "step in the right direction."