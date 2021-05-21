Prince Harry Shares A Sad Detail About One Of Archie's First Words

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't exactly been shy about sharing details of their life with the public since they made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. Harry and Meghan opened up about their new life together in California and the difficult time they had as members of the royal family in their bombshell March interview with Oprah Winfrey, as well as sharing titbits about being parents to their son, Archie.

Harry revealed that one of the best things about moving to Los Angeles has been having Archie on the "back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides," something he noted he was never able to do as a child (via Town and Country). "I can seat him on the back and he's got his arms out and he's like 'whoah,'" Harry shared.

Other sweet details came the month prior when Harry chatted with James Corden on "The Late Late Show." Harry gushed that Archie is "hysterical" and has "the most amazing personality," sharing he was "already putting three or four words together" and "singing songs." He confirmed Archie's very first word was "crocodile," as he showed his pride by boasting, "three syllables!"

But while his very first word may have been animal based, Harry has since opened up about another, much more poignant, word Archie has learned to say. Keep scrolling for the touching details.