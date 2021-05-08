How Many Times Has Prince Charles Really Met Archie?

Prince Harry's dad, Prince Charles, has reportedly had very few meetings with Archie. A source claimed to Daily Mail that, as of May 2021, Charles has supposedly "barely seen his grandson twice," and it's thought the same can be said for the other royals. "Every member of Harry's family can easily count on one hand the number of times they saw Archie after he was born and before the family left the U.K. It's a very sad situation," the insider noted.

But it's undoubtedly been difficult for the family to get together since Archie's birth on May 6, 2019. It was only 10 months after he was born that Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be moving to North America and the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March 2020, which prevented many from traveling without an urgent reason.

The report came shortly after the royal family made a point of acknowledging Archie's birthday across social media when he turned 2 on May 6. The royals shared tributes to Harry and Meghan's son on their respective Instagram pages, with the account Charles shares with his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, posting a photo of the Prince of Wales looking adoringly at Archie as Harry held him.

According to Daily Mail's source, the public display was supposedly "a sign every effort is being made, on their behalf at least, to try and retain and nurture a relationship with Harry and Meghan, however fragile."