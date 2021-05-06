Prince Charles May Never Forgive Harry. Here's What We Know
The royal family has been through a lot of ups and downs in recent years, but the drama arguably reached its peak after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, 2021 to discuss the real reason why they stepped down as senior members in January 2020. The explosive interview included allegations of racism within the family and Meghan admitting she had suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy with Archie.
The Duke of Sussex also opened up about his relationship with his father, revealing that "there's a lot to work through there." He explained, "I feel really let down, because he's been something similar — he knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson." Prince Harry said Prince Charles stopped taking his calls, presumably because he "took matters into my own hands," but said he still loves him and hopes to repair their relationship.
However, it seems that Prince Charles is not making a father-son reconciliation easy, as it has been reported he may never forgive Prince Harry. Keep scrolling to find out why sources say the future king's pride may be getting in the way and how Queen Elizabeth II feels about that.
Prince Charles is reportedly being 'stubborn'
According to Us Weekly, Prince Harry and Prince Charles' relationship still has a lot of healing to do. In fact, sources say "with the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry." This reportedly has not "gone down well" with Queen Elizabeth II, who feels that her son is "putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy. She has enough on her plate dealing with the loss of her husband. It's drama she can do without."
The insider went on to say that Prince Charles in being "stubborn" and cannot get over the fact that Prince Harry dragged "his name through the mud." As it turns out, Prince William is having an easier time forgiving his brother. "They're definitely not at the point where they speak on a regular basis, but William wants to be the bigger person and set a precedent," the source explained. "He believes that in order to repair [the] damage and destruction from Harry's interview, the best approach is to keep things civil with his brother rather than fanning the flames and fighting back with a tit-for-tat attitude."
Apparently the queen is "proud" of Prince William for "taking the dignified approach," unlike Prince Charles who cannot seem to move on from the ordeal.