Prince Charles May Never Forgive Harry. Here's What We Know

The royal family has been through a lot of ups and downs in recent years, but the drama arguably reached its peak after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, 2021 to discuss the real reason why they stepped down as senior members in January 2020. The explosive interview included allegations of racism within the family and Meghan admitting she had suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy with Archie.

The Duke of Sussex also opened up about his relationship with his father, revealing that "there's a lot to work through there." He explained, "I feel really let down, because he's been something similar — he knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson." Prince Harry said Prince Charles stopped taking his calls, presumably because he "took matters into my own hands," but said he still loves him and hopes to repair their relationship.

However, it seems that Prince Charles is not making a father-son reconciliation easy, as it has been reported he may never forgive Prince Harry. Keep scrolling to find out why sources say the future king's pride may be getting in the way and how Queen Elizabeth II feels about that.