Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Just Crowned This Title Over Any Other Royal Couple

The royal family dominated headlines in 2021. Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview in March, the monarchy has had a rather eventful year. Prince Philip died in April and Queen Elizabeth !! lost her spouse of more than 70 years, per E! Online. Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward bid their father a sad goodbye at a scaled-down funeral service due to COVID-19 protocols, and Prince William and Prince Harry released touching statements about their grandfather.

In June, Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. According to a statement released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales." Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice also both welcomed their first children this year. In July, Wills and Harry unveiled a statue in memory of their late mother Princess Diana and chatted while doing so. While much speculation about their strained relationship persists, at the very least, they put aside their differences for that day.

One of the most challenging times for the monarchy in 2021 was when the queen was hospitalized overnight in October. She canceled some appearances because her medical team advised her to take it easy, especially after she later injured her back, per People. And even though the British monarchy is covered extensively by the media, experts say that one royal couple stands out above the rest.