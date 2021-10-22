Here's Where Princess Beatrice's Daughter Will Be In The Royal Line Of Succession
In case you missed it, the royal family has gained another member. Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth. A statement from the royal couple announced "the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021," adding, "The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news."
As you can probably tell, the baby's middle name is a tribute to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. It's been a growing tradition for members of the family to use Elizabeth as their middle name. According to Town & Country, there are nine other royals to incorporate the name "Elizabeth" into their own: the queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, three of the queen's granddaughters, including Princess Beatrice, and five great-granddaughters, if we count Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet. This makes baby Sienna the ninth member of the family to have the honor.
Unlike her mother, Sienna Elizabeth would not be given a royal title — at least in the UK. Her father, Edoardo, is a descendant of Italian aristocracy, meaning she, Princess Beatrice, and her half-brother Wolfie will all have titles. "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Edoardo's father, told the Daily Mail. "He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna." And while Sienna Elizabeth won't have a royal title, she still earns a spot in the line to the throne.
Sienna Elizabeth sits just behind her mother on the line of succession
Sienna Elizabeth may not have a royal title, but she still earns a spot in the line to the throne. A month after her birth, the royal family discreetly announced her place in the line of succession with a quick update on the official website. She is now 11th in line to the throne, just behind her mom.
If you need a refresher on the complicated line of succession, Prince Charles is first in line as he is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth. Prince William, being the eldest son of Prince Charles, comes in second, and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are after him. Sixth in line is Prince Harry, and his children, Archie and Lili come seventh and eighth, despite retiring as a senior royal in 2020. As historian Marlene Koenig told Royal Central, "It would take an act of Parliament to remove a person from the line of succession." This hasn't happened since King Edward VIII abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson in 1936.
Following Harry is Prince Andrew, Sienna Elizabeth's grandfather and Queen Elizabeth's second son, now ninth in line. That makes Princess Beatrice 10th and Sienna, 11th. Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's sister and Sienna's aunt, is 12th in line, while her son August Philip takes the 13th spot. The rest of the succession line continues with Prince Edward, then his family, then Princess Anne and her family.