Here's Where Princess Beatrice's Daughter Will Be In The Royal Line Of Succession

In case you missed it, the royal family has gained another member. Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth. A statement from the royal couple announced "the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021," adding, "The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

As you can probably tell, the baby's middle name is a tribute to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. It's been a growing tradition for members of the family to use Elizabeth as their middle name. According to Town & Country, there are nine other royals to incorporate the name "Elizabeth" into their own: the queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, three of the queen's granddaughters, including Princess Beatrice, and five great-granddaughters, if we count Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet. This makes baby Sienna the ninth member of the family to have the honor.

Unlike her mother, Sienna Elizabeth would not be given a royal title — at least in the UK. Her father, Edoardo, is a descendant of Italian aristocracy, meaning she, Princess Beatrice, and her half-brother Wolfie will all have titles. "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Edoardo's father, told the Daily Mail. "He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna." And while Sienna Elizabeth won't have a royal title, she still earns a spot in the line to the throne.