How Did Princess Beatrice's Baby Name Pay Tribute To The Queen

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed a baby girl on September 18, according to BBC News. Two days after the birth, Beatrice took to Twitter to give the world an update. "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter," she tweeted, taking a moment to also thank the "midwife team and everyone" at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, "for their wonderful care." A statement on the royal family's official website revealed that the whole family had been "informed" and were "delighted" to hear the news. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf," the statement continued. According to The Focus, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf is Eduardo's son from a previous relationship.

At the time, Beatrice and Edoardo decided not to share the name they had chosen for their newborn daughter, which is not all that uncommon for members of the British royal family. Speculation about the baby's name had near hit a fever pitch over the past week, with Matilda coming out as a frontrunner, according to betting site Ladbrokes (via People). Other popular choices included Florence, Arabella, and Elizabeth, the latter after Beatrice's grandmother, the queen.

On October 1, Beatrice revealed the name that she and Edoardo chose for their baby girl — and they did choose to pay tribute to the queen. Keep reading to find out the new baby's name.