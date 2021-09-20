The Real Reason Princess Beatrice's Daughter Will Have A Title Unlike Princess Eugenie's Son
Are Princess Eugenie's son and Princess Beatrice's daughter destined to become cussin' cousins?! Though Princess Eugenie's son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank did not inherit a title upon birth, his brand new baby cuz might and it's possible that that tiny detail may eventually become a point of contention between the two tykes — though we certainly hope not!
Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl on September 18. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," a Buckingham Palace statement read, per People. Though many details surrounding the baby girl's birth remain a mystery, including her name, there are a few things the public can deduce about the new bundle of joy — namely that she will be given a royal title. So why is it that she's eligible for a title but her older cousin is not? And did Queen Elizabeth II have anything to do with the possible snub? Keep reading after the jump to find out!
Princess Beatrice married a count
We expect that this is one particular royal conundrum Queen Elizabeth II is happy to have no part in!
Per People, the story goes that while both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice retained their royal status after marrying their respective husbands, they were not given titles by Queen Elizabeth. (Contrastly, when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle the queen gifted them with the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.) Unfortunately for Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, that means their children won't be inheriting any titles either... but wait!
As it turns out, Princess Beatrice married an aristocrat of her own when she tied the knot to Italian Count Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Edoardo's father once explained to the Daily Mail. "He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna." So with Princess Beatrice holding the title of countess or "contessa", it's only fitting that their daughter will inherit a title as well. Perhaps, if one day little August is upset about not receiving a title like his baby cousin, he should take that up with his mother!