Inside The Birth Of Princess Beatrice's First Baby
The arrival of a new baby into the British royal family is always met with much fanfare, and spectators have been waiting for Princess Beatrice to give birth to her first child. The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth — daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — announced in May that she was expecting with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," read the announcement (via Vanity Fair).
The couple already has parenting experience since Edoardo has a son, Christopher, from a previous relationship. "Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy," a source told People. "They've been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy."
Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their baby girl on September 18, and we have the scoop below.
All the details about Princess Beatrice's daughter
Princess Beatrice welcomed her baby girl at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. "The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace (via People). "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."
The newborn, weighing 6 lb. 2 oz., is 11th in line to the throne and the queen's 12th great-grandchild, per the BBC. So far, no name has been released, but betters had Matilda as a front-runner (via People), followed by Florence, Arabella, Cecelia, Francesca and Elizabeth.
The arrival of Princess Beatrice's daughter comes less than one year after her sister, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to her first child, son August, in February. But while Eugenie's child will not have a title, Beatrice's little one might receive one — just not from the British royal family. Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is the son former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis, per the BBC, and comes from from Italian aristocracy. In fact, Beatrice became an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna" after the couple's July 2020 vows. "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Edoardo's father explained to the Daily Mail. "He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."