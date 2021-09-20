Inside The Birth Of Princess Beatrice's First Baby

The arrival of a new baby into the British royal family is always met with much fanfare, and spectators have been waiting for Princess Beatrice to give birth to her first child. The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth — daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — announced in May that she was expecting with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," read the announcement (via Vanity Fair).

The couple already has parenting experience since Edoardo has a son, Christopher, from a previous relationship. "Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she's a fantastic step-mummy," a source told People. "They've been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy."

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their baby girl on September 18, and we have the scoop below.