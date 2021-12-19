Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Getting More Involved In Their Neighborhood

There's no place like home!

Ever since Sussexit, life has gone nowhere but up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now halfway across the world, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have firmly settled in Montecito, California, and are making their presence felt in the neighborhood. With son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at the helm, the couple has successfully started the next generation and shed the rigors of royal life away.

We all caught a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's life in Montecito during the duchess' appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Appearing in November, Meghan revealed she and Harry decided to have a night in with their kids for Halloween, and despite dressing Archie and Lili up, the young duo were not having it. "[W]e wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all," Meghan revealed, adding that, "Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes."

In moving to the suburban California neighborhood earlier this year, an insider told Vogue, "Harry loves California, but they were both drawn to the smaller town of Santa Barbara, where they can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area." Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting even more invested in their community.