Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Getting More Involved In Their Neighborhood
There's no place like home!
Ever since Sussexit, life has gone nowhere but up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Now halfway across the world, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have firmly settled in Montecito, California, and are making their presence felt in the neighborhood. With son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at the helm, the couple has successfully started the next generation and shed the rigors of royal life away.
We all caught a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's life in Montecito during the duchess' appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Appearing in November, Meghan revealed she and Harry decided to have a night in with their kids for Halloween, and despite dressing Archie and Lili up, the young duo were not having it. "[W]e wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all," Meghan revealed, adding that, "Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes."
In moving to the suburban California neighborhood earlier this year, an insider told Vogue, "Harry loves California, but they were both drawn to the smaller town of Santa Barbara, where they can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area." Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting even more invested in their community.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated to Montecito's Holiday Car Parade
Is it safe to say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are assimilating nicely into their home of Montecito, California? We think so! In honor of the 1st Annual Montecito Holiday Car Parade, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated to the event alongside a number of other sponsors. Royal expert Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter: "Local residents Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan donated towards the first ever #MontecitoCarParade this week," adding that, "Kids from the neighbourhood lined the streets on Mon to cheer on festively decorated cars. It's hoped that the event becomes an annual attraction."
Cars and the environment have long been a focal point of concern when it comes to climate change. While brother Prince William is an ardent environmentalist and made his presence known at the COP26 climate summit, Harry and wife Meghan were voted "least eco-friendly royals" in 2020, per Plant Based News. The couple, however, turned it around this year, as studies found they drove the most eco-friendly cars amongst all royals.
It was noted that Prince Harry's Jaguar F-Type scored a 34 out of 50 in overall eco-friendly score, while Meghan's Range Rover Discovery Sport boasted an astonishing 47 out of 50!