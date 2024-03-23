Harry & Meghan's Icy Response To Kate's Diagnosis Confirms What We Suspected

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton has been fraught since Megxit happened in January 2020, and seemingly remained so amid the Princess of Wales' health crisis. That much became evident through their icy response to the revelation of Kate's cancer diagnosis, made via a prerecorded video released on March 22. Kate explained she had withdrawn from the public in an effort to explain the situation to her children before coming forward, and asked for privacy during her chemotherapy.

Though they never addressed any of the rumors surrounding Kate's surgery back in January, Meghan and Harry still caught flak for what many considered a rather insensitive move on the duchess' part. While Kate and Kensington Palace scrambled to control the PR storm caused by her Photoshopped Mother's Day photo — which meant to squash the conspiracy theories regarding Kate's whereabouts and health status but accomplished the exact opposite — Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

With that, Meghan marked her return to Instagram after a four-year hiatus. Many were quick to point out her timing. "The Sussexes in my opinion do nothing by accident ... For years they've been unpredictable but they have been predictable in one sense, and that is the unerring timing when they believe it's beneficial to get information out," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam told The Daily Mail. Now, with their statement about Kate's health condition, they continue to show that the distance between the two royal sides has only widened.