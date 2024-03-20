We Looked Into The Royal Family's History Of Editing Photos (& It's Not Good)

The royal family needs to put photoshopping on their resume, although they're not very good at it. Kate Middleton's latest photo has brought the royal family's editing skills to light, and it turns out that it's not the first time they have faked parts of their photos.

After going missing from the public eye for months due to an abdominal surgery, the royal family dropped the first official photo of Kate in March 2024 in honor of U.K.'s Mother's Day. In the picture, the Princess of Wales hugged her three children while smiling at the camera. What seemed like a seemingly sweet and innocent portrait became something much more after the internet discovered that noticeable editing had been done, specifically around Kate's wrist hugging her daughter Charlotte. The image, which was given to various news outlets, was pulled from publication after discovering heavier editing had been involved, per Associated Press.

Kate later tweeted a strange excuse for the edited photo on X, formerly known as Twitter. The royal said, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused..." While Kate may have taken the blame for this Photoshop blunder, this isn't the first time the royal family has explored editing. After the news of Kate's mistake broke, several photos resurfaced showing that the royal family has a deep history of tweaking, and it's not great.