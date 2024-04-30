Why Don't We See Much Of Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, aren't as visible as their cousins across the pond. But it's not just because Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids outrank them as far as royal succession goes. Archie and Lilibet's decreased presence seems to be tied to their parents' desire for privacy, which started in 2020 after they stepped down from their roles as senior royals. As Harry and Meghan revealed in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, they encountered several years of racially charged hostility from the media. As noted by Deadline, Harry even accused a member of his family of inquiring about Prince Archie's skin tone ahead of his birth by saying, "how dark his [her first child Archie] skin might be when he's born."

The Sussexes have since have sought to live life on their own terms stateside. They've also carved out multiple income streams, including Meghan's "Archetype" podcast, Harry's "Spare" memoir, and their $100 million deal with Netflix, which has set them up to produce both scripted and unscripted content, including Meghan's new lifestyle doc centered on cooking and gardening. And though the parents have shared a few select photos of Archie and Lilibet over the years, you shouldn't expect to see them included. Prince Harry is adamant about keeping them offscreen, although Meghan is surprisingly open to the idea. However, Markle also shares concerns about their kids' visibility.