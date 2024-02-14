We Finally Know The Fate Of Meghan Markle's Archetypes Podcast

There have been plenty of podcasts that have come and gone, but never did we think that a former royal would have trouble maintaining one. Meghan Markle launched her podcast "Archetypes" in 2022, but since then, she's had nothing but trouble. Now we finally know what the future holds for Meghan's podcast venture.

"Archetypes" seemed like a promising business deal, given that Meghan and Prince Harry's company, Archwell Audio, partnered with Spotify in 2022, per People. The streaming service seemed just as eager to have Meghan as part of their content offerings as the podcast would "investigate the labels that try to hold women back." It started with a bang, as Meghan interviewed one of her good friends and tennis legend, Serena Williams, in August 2022.

But by June 2023, less than a year after the first episode, Meghan and Spotify parted ways, per Variety. In a joint statement, their companies said, "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together." It seemed like the decision was mutual, but several sources revealed there was more drama involved. One source told the outlet that Spotify had expected more content from the royal couple, and in the three years they worked together, "Archetypes" was the only thing they released. Another source suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "wanted to move away from exclusive Spotify distribution" and find a new home, and it seems they have done just that.