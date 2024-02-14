We Finally Know The Fate Of Meghan Markle's Archetypes Podcast
There have been plenty of podcasts that have come and gone, but never did we think that a former royal would have trouble maintaining one. Meghan Markle launched her podcast "Archetypes" in 2022, but since then, she's had nothing but trouble. Now we finally know what the future holds for Meghan's podcast venture.
"Archetypes" seemed like a promising business deal, given that Meghan and Prince Harry's company, Archwell Audio, partnered with Spotify in 2022, per People. The streaming service seemed just as eager to have Meghan as part of their content offerings as the podcast would "investigate the labels that try to hold women back." It started with a bang, as Meghan interviewed one of her good friends and tennis legend, Serena Williams, in August 2022.
But by June 2023, less than a year after the first episode, Meghan and Spotify parted ways, per Variety. In a joint statement, their companies said, "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together." It seemed like the decision was mutual, but several sources revealed there was more drama involved. One source told the outlet that Spotify had expected more content from the royal couple, and in the three years they worked together, "Archetypes" was the only thing they released. Another source suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "wanted to move away from exclusive Spotify distribution" and find a new home, and it seems they have done just that.
Meghan Markle's podcast is not coming to an end
The wait is over; we finally know the fate of Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes." After Meghan and Harry cut ties with Spotify in 2023, many questioned whether the Duchess of Sussex would completely give up on her podcast or find a new place for it. Well, Meghan's not one to give up, as she and Lemonada Media have teamed up to bring back "Archetypes."
Announcing the news in a statement to Deadline, Meghan revealed she was thrilled to bring "Archetypes" to Lemonada Media. "I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," she said. "Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024." Meghan did not reveal a premiere date just yet, but it's clear that she is ecstatic about continuing her podcast venture. She added, "I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer reciprocated the admiration, gushing about Meghan and the new business deal. She said, "We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to Archetypes ... Meghan's talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters."