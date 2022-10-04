Nicki Swift Asks: Which Meghan Markle Podcast Guest Are You Looking Forward To Most? - Exclusive Survey

Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," has been a long time coming. The Duchess of Sussex announced the project in conjunction with Spotify in 2020 just after departing the royal family. It would take another two years for the "Archetypes" to officially premiere, per People.

The show, a product of Prince Harry and Meghan's media company Archewell, is all about the girls. In the show, Meghan engages in conversations with historians, specialists, and celebrities to explore the stereotypes conventionally used against women. The highly anticipated first season finally premiered in August, but it was almost immediately put on hold when Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Meghan immediately announced a pause on production so that she and Harry could attend the funeral and properly mourn the queen, per The Hollywood Reporter.

By October, the show was back with its fourth episode. As we eagerly await the rest of the season, Nicki Swift decided to ask fans which guest they were most excited about, and there was one overwhelming answer.