Meghan Markle Gets Awkward Over Mariah Carey's Diva Comments
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast, available exclusively on Spotify, is making waves with both fans and critics. Even though Meghan's follow-up to Serena Williams, who appeared on "Archetypes'" premiere episode, is none other than Mariah Carey, it's not just the star-power of Markle's guests that's sparking conversation; rather, it's the candid deep dives that occur. While the two touched on many important topics such as their upbringings and biracial backgrounds, Carey's assertion that Markle — who in addition to being an actor and philanthropist, is married to Prince Harry – is a "diva" brought the otherwise breezy conversation to a screeching halt.
During "The Duality of Diva With Mariah Carey," Markle spoke about how the term "diva" carries negative connotations and how it's been a big part of Carey's identity as a singer. "I think that's really important for people to remember that there might be this persona," said Markle. "And yes, the diva thing we can play into. I mean, it's not something I connect to. But, it, for you it's ..." As Markle trailed off, Carey interjected, "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don't act like [you don't]." Taken aback, Markle promptly followed, asking, "What kind of diva moments did I give you?"
The "Honey" singer than clarified that she wasn't referring to Markle's personality, but instead meant her physical appearance. Given Markle's unpleasant history with the British media, Carey's comment led her to further explain her reaction at the end of the episode.
Meghan Markle was offended by the comment
It's no secret that Meghan Markle has had a lot of issues with how the media has perceived her, rather than how she perceives herself. After Markle concluded her interview with Mariah Carey , she inserted a short audio clip at the end, recapping Carey's "diva" comment. First, the "Suits" actor gushed over Carey, stating that she had to "temper" her fangirl reaction in her presence. She went on to say, "It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well until that moment happened, which ... stopped me in my tracks ... when she called me ... a diva." According to Markle, her "mind was spinning" as she tried to figure out what "nonsense" Carey had read about her to come up with such a conclusion. However, she later realized, after Carey's clarification, "She was talking about the way that I dress. The posture, the clothing. The quote unquote fabulousness as she sees it. She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig."
Markle ended the podcast by bringing the episode's topic full circle: "[Carey] meant it a chic, as aspirational. And how one very charged word can mean something to each of us." Despite the bit of awkwardness, Markle has plenty to celebrate, as "Archetypes" has already shot to the top of Spotify's charts, according to People.