Meghan Markle Gets Awkward Over Mariah Carey's Diva Comments

Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast, available exclusively on Spotify, is making waves with both fans and critics. Even though Meghan's follow-up to Serena Williams, who appeared on "Archetypes'" premiere episode, is none other than Mariah Carey, it's not just the star-power of Markle's guests that's sparking conversation; rather, it's the candid deep dives that occur. While the two touched on many important topics such as their upbringings and biracial backgrounds, Carey's assertion that Markle — who in addition to being an actor and philanthropist, is married to Prince Harry – is a "diva" brought the otherwise breezy conversation to a screeching halt.

During "The Duality of Diva With Mariah Carey," Markle spoke about how the term "diva" carries negative connotations and how it's been a big part of Carey's identity as a singer. "I think that's really important for people to remember that there might be this persona," said Markle. "And yes, the diva thing we can play into. I mean, it's not something I connect to. But, it, for you it's ..." As Markle trailed off, Carey interjected, "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don't act like [you don't]." Taken aback, Markle promptly followed, asking, "What kind of diva moments did I give you?"

The "Honey" singer than clarified that she wasn't referring to Markle's personality, but instead meant her physical appearance. Given Markle's unpleasant history with the British media, Carey's comment led her to further explain her reaction at the end of the episode.