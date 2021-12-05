Is Meghan Markle's Battle Against The Media Just Getting Started?

On December 2, Meghan Markle won her legal battle against the publishers of British tabloid the Mail on Sunday. Per People, the Duchess of Sussex filed a complaint about privacy and copyright infringement after sections of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., were published by the paper. Although the publishers, Associated Newspapers Limited, appealed the initial judgement, the court ruled in Meghan's favor again. The decision means that Meghan will not be subjected to cross-examination as a witness because the case cannot go to court. She's also set to receive substantial financial damages from the publishers, in addition to a public apology from the Mail on Sunday and on the Mail Online homepage.

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," the duchess said in a statement after the court's ruling. She added, "While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

While Meghan celebrated her victory emphatically, experts are predicting that her battle against the media is just getting started. Here's why.