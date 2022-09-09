Meghan Markle Is Putting Her Career On Pause After The Queen's Death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the headlines after the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II. The couple was visiting the United Kingdom and Germany when the monarch died, and many are watching the royal family in the aftermath of the queen's death. Some royal watchers wonder what Meghan will do next since her August interview with The Cut and "Archetypes" podcast have created lots of drama.
In fact, one royal expert speculates on Harry and Meghan's PR scramble after the queen's death. Royal journalist Kinsey Schofield, the founder of To Di For Daily, told Nicki Swift exclusively that she believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making changes to their strategy. "Several of her previous episodes referenced negative experiences, and if she continues to discuss those, it might be a PR nightmare for the Sussexes."
Despite such, the royal expert believes there is a chance for Harry, Prince William, and King Charles III to heal their wounds. Schofield added, "I see reconciliation ... Once they are comfortable in their new roles and feel like they are moving in a positive direction, they will likely be open to re-engaging." Positive news! In addition, reports are that Meghan is putting her career on pause after the queen's death.
Meghan Markle puts podcast on hold, cancels media after the queen's death
Meghan Markle put her controversial podcast on hold and canceled a big media appearance after the queen's death. An insider source told Page Six that Meghan canceled an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on September 20. "Meghan was due on Fallon," the Sussex source told Page Six. "I don't even know what she was going to talk about, but that's obviously canceled now." In addition to canceling the Fallon appearance, the next episode of her Spotify "Archetypes" podcast scheduled to drop on Tuesday, September 13, has been pushed back. It appears that Meghan might be trying to cool down the feud between Harry and his family.
The New York Times reported on the first speech made by King Charles III. In his speech, the new king said, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas." Some pundits saw the speech as an olive branch for the Sussexes. Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to stay in the United Kingdom until after the queen's funeral on September 19. For those who may have missed it over the years, Harry and Queen Elizabeth were very close, and the queen had a soft spot for her grandson Harry.