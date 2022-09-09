Meghan Markle Is Putting Her Career On Pause After The Queen's Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the headlines after the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II. The couple was visiting the United Kingdom and Germany when the monarch died, and many are watching the royal family in the aftermath of the queen's death. Some royal watchers wonder what Meghan will do next since her August interview with The Cut and "Archetypes" podcast have created lots of drama.

In fact, one royal expert speculates on Harry and Meghan's PR scramble after the queen's death. Royal journalist Kinsey Schofield, the founder of To Di For Daily, told Nicki Swift exclusively that she believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making changes to their strategy. "Several of her previous episodes referenced negative experiences, and if she continues to discuss those, it might be a PR nightmare for the Sussexes."

Despite such, the royal expert believes there is a chance for Harry, Prince William, and King Charles III to heal their wounds. Schofield added, "I see reconciliation ... Once they are comfortable in their new roles and feel like they are moving in a positive direction, they will likely be open to re-engaging." Positive news! In addition, reports are that Meghan is putting her career on pause after the queen's death.