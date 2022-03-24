Meghan Markle's First Podcast Series Is About Exactly What We'd Expect
It came as a shock to many when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry abruptly left royal life for a more chill life in America. Upon renouncing royal duties (reportedly without telling Queen Elizabeth), Prince Charles allegedly cut off the young couple. That means no security detail and no more money. Before you get too worried, though, Meghan has plenty of money from a successful acting career, and well, Harry's mother was one of the wealthiest women in England, so she didn't exactly leave him high and dry.
Though Harry and Meghan had money, they didn't have jobs. Without a bunch of royal photo ops and charity galas to attend, they had a lot of time on their hands, so they did what any non-royal person has to do and got jobs. Harry became Chief Impact Officer of Better Help, and he and Meghan launched a media company, Archwell Audio (named in honor of their son Archie), with Spotify.
For months, we've been on the edge of our seats, waiting to see what Archewell's first project will be. For those hoping it would be a no-holds-barred look into Meghan and Harry's life, we are sorry to disappoint. While it's not an in-depth behind-the-scenes exploration of royal drama, but its very Meghan Markle.
Meghan is following her passions
After months of speculation, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally ready to drop their first podcast. On March 24, Meghan announced "Archetypes", a series that will examine stereotypes and labels that have historically been used to subdue and control women, per People.
Meghan will act as producer and host of the series. To get fans pumped for the upcoming series, Spotify even dropped a little teaser of the first episode. "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us," Meghan said in the preview. "This is 'Archetypes,'" she continued. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."
There was some concern over whether or not an Archewell production would ever see the light of day. During Spotify's recent Joe Rogan controversy, in which the podcast host received heavy backlash for his COVID-19 and anti-vax statements, Meghan and Harry decided to suspend production of any upcoming projects with the company. Thanks to some behind-the-scenes discussions, though, they're back on track. "We are encouraged by ongoing conversations we've had with Spotify on this shared goal and have been working closely with their team," a spokesperson for Archwell told Harper's Bazaar. The spokesman noted that the conversations were "meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the speared of misinformation and support transparency."