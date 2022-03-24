Meghan Markle's First Podcast Series Is About Exactly What We'd Expect

It came as a shock to many when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry abruptly left royal life for a more chill life in America. Upon renouncing royal duties (reportedly without telling Queen Elizabeth), Prince Charles allegedly cut off the young couple. That means no security detail and no more money. Before you get too worried, though, Meghan has plenty of money from a successful acting career, and well, Harry's mother was one of the wealthiest women in England, so she didn't exactly leave him high and dry.

Though Harry and Meghan had money, they didn't have jobs. Without a bunch of royal photo ops and charity galas to attend, they had a lot of time on their hands, so they did what any non-royal person has to do and got jobs. Harry became Chief Impact Officer of Better Help, and he and Meghan launched a media company, Archwell Audio (named in honor of their son Archie), with Spotify.

For months, we've been on the edge of our seats, waiting to see what Archewell's first project will be. For those hoping it would be a no-holds-barred look into Meghan and Harry's life, we are sorry to disappoint. While it's not an in-depth behind-the-scenes exploration of royal drama, but its very Meghan Markle.