Royal Expert Speculates On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's PR Scramble After Queen's Death - Exclusive

On September 8, 2022, U.K.'s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96. BBC reports she was surrounded by loved ones during her last moments at Balmoral Castle — and those by her side included her son, now King Charles III, his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, and Prince William. Prince Harry rushed to Scotland from England but arrived after the queen's death was announced, per People.

It's no secret that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have a complicated relationship with the royal family. It all started when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and escalated following Harry and Meghan's bombshell revelation from their Oprah interview. But even then, Harry remained close with his grandmother. "We have a really special relationship. We talk about things she can't talk about with anyone else," he said during a "Today" interview in April 2022, per Insider. Queen Elizabeth II even supported the two when they left the U.K. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," she wrote in a statement, per The New York Times. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish."

With Queen Elizabeth gone, many have wondered what would happen to Harry and Meghan and if there are any hopes of reconciliation in the foreseeable future.