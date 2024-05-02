3 Signs Meghan Markle Is Still Fuming Over Her Fallout With Royals

In May 2018, Meghan Markle's life was forever changed when she married Prince Harry at St George Chapel in Windsor Castle. In the beginning, Markle's royal experience seemed to be going well, with her embracing the Duchess of Sussex role with ease. "Meghan has hit the ground running. Princess Diana and Kate Middleton were very nervous when they first started out in the royal family, but Meghan is an already accomplished public speaker," Phil Dampier told The Post. However, it didn't take long for that to change, and Markle quickly became the punching bag for UK tabloids and royal enthusiasts.

After years of turmoil, Markle and Prince Harry announced their exit from the royal family in June 2020. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they announced. While the pair remained tight-lipped on the details behind their decision at the time, they later revealed that the constant media scrutiny and lack of familial support played a huge factor. "They knew how bad it was. They thought, 'Why couldn't she just deal with it? No one would have private conversations with the editors saying, 'Enough,'" Prince Harry revealed in their record-breaking Netflix doc "Harry & Meghan."

Mummers of a reunion between the Sussexes and the royal family have circulated since their exit, but there are three signs the "Suits" star is still holding a grudge.