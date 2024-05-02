3 Signs Meghan Markle Is Still Fuming Over Her Fallout With Royals
In May 2018, Meghan Markle's life was forever changed when she married Prince Harry at St George Chapel in Windsor Castle. In the beginning, Markle's royal experience seemed to be going well, with her embracing the Duchess of Sussex role with ease. "Meghan has hit the ground running. Princess Diana and Kate Middleton were very nervous when they first started out in the royal family, but Meghan is an already accomplished public speaker," Phil Dampier told The Post. However, it didn't take long for that to change, and Markle quickly became the punching bag for UK tabloids and royal enthusiasts.
After years of turmoil, Markle and Prince Harry announced their exit from the royal family in June 2020. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they announced. While the pair remained tight-lipped on the details behind their decision at the time, they later revealed that the constant media scrutiny and lack of familial support played a huge factor. "They knew how bad it was. They thought, 'Why couldn't she just deal with it? No one would have private conversations with the editors saying, 'Enough,'" Prince Harry revealed in their record-breaking Netflix doc "Harry & Meghan."
Mummers of a reunion between the Sussexes and the royal family have circulated since their exit, but there are three signs the "Suits" star is still holding a grudge.
Meghan Markle decided not to attend the Invictus Games with Prince Harry
Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, spotlighting the resilience and recovery of wounded service members and veterans through sports. As the Duke of Sussex heads back to London for the 10th anniversary of the games, you'd think Meghan Markle would be right there with him. But it seems the Duchess of Sussex has decided to give this event a miss.
While the Sussexes have not officially announced why The Tig founder would not be attending, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths shared an understandable theory regarding her absence. "If she was to come to the UK, it would be really difficult," she told GB News. "It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her and awkward moments when she was in various churches and things. Two years have passed since Markle stepped foot in the UK, with her last visit taking place in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. While the "Dater's Handbook" star chose to skip the UK festivities, Nigeria's acting director of defense information, Tukur Gusau, confirmed on April 29 that she intends to join Harry on their upcoming trip to Nigeria.
Meghan Markle is still waiting for an apology
Since stepping back from their royal duties, the divide between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Royal family has become a vast chasm. But with so many life changes taking place in recent years, including Queen Elizabeth II's death and two cancer diagnoses, various reports have hinted at the Duke of Sussex's desire to reconcile with his family. "It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson ... he really wants this reconciliation plan," a source told Page Six following King Charles III's cancer reveal. Prince Harry has reportedly shared the same sentiment for his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, after the latter announced her own cancer diagnosis.
Sources dished to OK! that the military vet is eager to bury the hatchet during his trip to the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. However, Markle is reportedly not gung-ho about the idea. "Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences, but she thinks he's making a big mistake," the source explained, adding that while Markle hopes for Kate to make a speedy recovery, she still isn't over the turmoil she and Prince Harry faced and the royal family's lack of apology. "She obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she's going through, but in her mind, it doesn't change things," they added.
Meghan's turned off by the Royal Family's double standard rules
Since marrying into the Royal family, Meghan Markle has been subjected to waves of backlash due to her supposedly breaking the royal protocol. The constant pushback has reportedly been a massive crux for the "Suits" star to get past, especially when other Royal family members have gotten away with things she's been accused of doing. In January 2024, royal expert Neil Sean revealed to GB News that Markle was upset that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, hasn't received nearly the same backlash for using her title despite also not being a working royal. "The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like ITV daytime show 'This Morning,' 'Loose Women,' and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal family," he said. "Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her."
Since stepping away from their royal duties, Markle has been accused of using her royal title to benefit her business ventures, like her new luxury brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, not everyone has agreed with the baseless sentiment. In an interview with The Mirror, PR expert Lynn Carratt pointed out that Markle has always been involved in the luxury business, pointing out the former actress' lifestyle blog, The Tig. "I don't necessarily believe Meghan is cashing in directly on her Royal title with the brand as yet, it's more based on her life now," she added.