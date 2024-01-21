Spine-Chilling Details About Meghan Markle's Royal Experience

In May 2018, a week before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, The Mail on Sunday published CCTV footage of Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, entering a cyber cafe with a photographer before posing for fake paparazzi shots. The photos taken at the cafe, and others shot by the same photographer, could have been sold for up to $126,914, according to the outlet.

During Meghan and Harry's CBS interview with Oprah, Meghan explained how she confronted Thomas about the allegations at the time. "I said [to my father], [...] 'If you tell me the truth, we can help,' and he wasn't able to do that, and that for me has really resonated," she noted. Meghan reportedly never spoke to Thomas afterward, and the royal wedding took place without him walking her down the aisle.

In 2021, Thomas told Good Morning Britain that he did the photoshoot because he was offered no protection by the royals when he was photographed buying cigarettes and alcohol and portrayed as a heavy drinker. "[The press] were making me an alcoholic, calling me names, talking about the way I dress. So, I [...] went for this deal where this [photographer] was going to make me look better," he said (via People). At the end of the interview, Thomas noted in a public message to the royal couple, "I'm sorry for what I've done. [...] This was a long time ago, and I've certainly tried to make up for it."