Meghan Markle Proves She's Envious Of Kate Middleton's Royal Return With One Sly Move

On June 15, the shady side of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship was on display which just happened to be the same day as the Trooping the Colour parade. A day before the royal event, Kate offered up a health update on Instagram about her cancer treatment, and mentioned that she would be attending the parade, which was her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis. Joining the royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony had significant meaning for the Princess of Wales, but it appeared that Meghan tried to steal some of the spotlight.

Only hours before Kate returned to the public eye, Megan's friend, Nacho Figueras, made an Instagram post to announce the former "Suits" star was launching a new raspberry-flavored jam and dog treats under her American Riviera Orchard brand, per Page Six. Figueras made the oddly-timed post to his Instagram Stories and offered up a snap of the soon-to-be-launched ARO products.

The announcement for Meghan's pending jam and doggy snacks were met with immediate backlash. "Trying to upstage the Princess of Wales with a picture of jam ... how desperate things have become," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. "This was an attempt to throw shade/harass the Princess of Wales – again!" another added. Multiple Team Kate supporters pointed out how "predictable" the timing of Meghan's friend's Instagram post was. Even though they had kept up surface appearances with each other, this announcement was just another sign that Meghan and Kate's feud was even worse than people realized.