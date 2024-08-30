DWTS' Artem Chigvintsev's Bad Reputation Has Jumped Back To The Forefront

The following article includes references to domestic violence.

"Dancing with the Stars" has had its fair share of scandals over the years, but none have been as shocking as Artem Chigvintsev's arrest. While the professional dancer didn't have a sparkling reputation before he was booked on a felony domestic violence charge, fans have reacted to the news with disbelief. "Get. OUT. Okay I absolutely did not see this coming. I audibly gasped," read one comment on the "DWTS" subreddit.

On August 29, emergency personnel responded to a 911 call from the Napa County home of Chigvintsev and his wife, "Total Bellas" star Nikki Garcia. However, no ambulance ever arrived at the scene because someone placed another call withdrawing the request for assistance, according to TMZ. Chigvintsev did have to answer to the police, however. He was booked at Napa County Jail, and his bail was set at $25,000. His alleged victim's name has not been released, but he was charged with injuring "a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent," Variety reported.

Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, told the Daily Mail that a victim must have noticeable injuries for their attacker to receive a felony charge, as Chigvintsev did. "Sometimes there would be evidence of blood, sometimes scratches, sometimes it's bruises," Wofford said. Per TMZ, the alleged victim in this case has requested "total confidentiality." TMZ further reported that authorities were questioning whether the alleged victim had been harmed by Chigvintsev in the past. The dancer has been accused of violent behavior before, but in that instance, no charges were ever filed.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.