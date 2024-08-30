Prince William & Prince Harry's Funeral Meetup Continues A Tragic Pattern In Their Feud

Prince William and Prince Harry's feud is still going strong, so there's been a long drought of photos of the royal brothers sharing a laugh at royal engagements — most likely because Harry said something cheeky. But there is something that unfailingly brings the estranged siblings back together: tragedy.

The most recent sad occasion that forced them to be in the same vicinity as one another was a memorial for their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. Harry made the trip across the pond to attend a service at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk. Lord Robert's widow is Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana's sister. Previous events that the brothers both attended include the funerals of their grandparents, Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II. While the princes and their wives did a walkabout to honor the late queen during that tragic reunion, Harry revealed that there was no thawing of the royal rift. "Willy and I, barely exchanging a word, took our familiar places, set off on our familiar journey, behind yet another coffin draped in the Royal Standard," he writes in "Spare."

Witnesses told The Sun that there was no display of brotherly love between William and Harry at Lord Robert's memorial, either. "We never saw them speak to each other and they kept their distance," said one local. Ahead of the event, one of Harry's ex-friends suggested that the royal might skip it. "Harry's attendance would just create too much drama," the source told the Daily Beast. However, his presence was likely appreciated by Lady Jane.