Sad Details About Kate Middleton's Father Michael Middleton

Michael Middleton is a devoted husband and loving dad, as well as the father-in-law to a future king and grandfather to another. He was grinning ear to ear as he spoke to the press alongside his wife Carole Middleton following news of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' engagement in 2010. However, it hasn't always been smiles and joy; Michael has faced his fair share of sadness and adversity, not to mention challenges — one of the biggest being his daughter's wedding.

It's nerve-wracking enough to walk your child down the aisle under any circumstance. But it's downright terrifying when you have to do it in front of an estimated billion people and abide by the antiquated wedding rules the royal family has to follow. This is especially true given that Michael is quiet and reserved, preferring to shun the spotlight when possible. In a December 2018 interview with The Telegraph, Carole described her husband as "rather shy," something he was forced to overcome for his newly public persona.

Still, at least he can relax behind closed doors, something his son-in-law has always appreciated. According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, William's relationship with Kate's parents is strong. "In many ways, he is closer to Michael and Carole Middleton than he ever was with his own father," he told Fox News Digital in April 2024. But the former businessman's entry into the nobility has still been taxing. Here are some of the sad details of Michael's journey.