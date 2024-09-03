Rachael Ray's Unrecognizable Appearance In New Video Sparks Vicious Debate

Rachael Ray sparked concern with some fans after she looked unrecognizable in a cooking video. The clip was uploaded to Instagram on September 2, 2024 as the celebrity chef prepared osso bucco in honor of her late friend Tony Bennett. She told a story about Bennett visiting her home for the dish, and how he slipped on her floor after she over-polished it. "[H]e hit his head on my marble counter," Ray said while adding that, despite the mishap, the singer had two servings of the dish. Even though it was an interesting story, fans in the comment section were more focused on Ray's appearance.

Many of the "Meals in Minutes" host's followers mentioned that she looked unrecognizable, a concern that started during the pandemic in 2020. "She is putting on some serious weight!" one wrote. Others believed the talk show host did not look as polished as usual, particularly her hair. However, the comments weren't malicious, as most users seem worried about Ray's health. "I think it's a mini stroke. Part of her mouth seems sinking," one person commented. Those comments caused ardent fans to come to her defense. "[S]he's aging well the normal way no plastic surgery," one fan responded. "Don't know bout anyone else, but I look a lot different than I did many years ago," another added.

Unfortunately, that video was not a one-off for Ray. Days earlier she posted an Instagram vid cooking pollo al mattone where people also commented on how starkly her appearance had changed. "We all get old but are you ok Rachel?" one fan asked. There was even concern that Ray had been overindulging on more than just food.