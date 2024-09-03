Rachael Ray's Unrecognizable Appearance In New Video Sparks Vicious Debate
Rachael Ray sparked concern with some fans after she looked unrecognizable in a cooking video. The clip was uploaded to Instagram on September 2, 2024 as the celebrity chef prepared osso bucco in honor of her late friend Tony Bennett. She told a story about Bennett visiting her home for the dish, and how he slipped on her floor after she over-polished it. "[H]e hit his head on my marble counter," Ray said while adding that, despite the mishap, the singer had two servings of the dish. Even though it was an interesting story, fans in the comment section were more focused on Ray's appearance.
Many of the "Meals in Minutes" host's followers mentioned that she looked unrecognizable, a concern that started during the pandemic in 2020. "She is putting on some serious weight!" one wrote. Others believed the talk show host did not look as polished as usual, particularly her hair. However, the comments weren't malicious, as most users seem worried about Ray's health. "I think it's a mini stroke. Part of her mouth seems sinking," one person commented. Those comments caused ardent fans to come to her defense. "[S]he's aging well the normal way no plastic surgery," one fan responded. "Don't know bout anyone else, but I look a lot different than I did many years ago," another added.
Unfortunately, that video was not a one-off for Ray. Days earlier she posted an Instagram vid cooking pollo al mattone where people also commented on how starkly her appearance had changed. "We all get old but are you ok Rachel?" one fan asked. There was even concern that Ray had been overindulging on more than just food.
Concerns over Rachael Ray's drinking habits
A little under a month before Rachael Ray uploaded the Tony Bennett-themed Instagram cooking video, she posted a clip where she prepared bacon burgers. Actor Tatum O'Neal ("The Bad News Bears," and "Paper Moon") voiced concern for the celeb chef's well-being. "I've met you, but I'm just not sure that everything's going as well as you think," O'Neal commented on the clip uploaded August 5. Multiple fans responded that Ray had simply gained weight. Some fans, however, believed the untold truth about Ray is that she developed a drinking problem.
On August 26, Ray posted a video of her preparing sardine pasta. Similar to other Instagram vids shared around that time, discussion in the comment section centered around her appearance. "I think she's got a drinking issue. Something is off," one fan wrote. That same concern had been raised in the comments of several of Ray's videos. In the past, the "Rachael Ray" host spoke about drinking while cooking. "If I'm alone, I'm very quiet and like to have a cocktail, music or 'Law & Order' in the background while I'm cooking," she told EatingWell in September 2022.
Ray's transformation from a young chef to one in her 50s is due to her tireless work ethic. "[Y]ou can be 50 and over and female in this country and still be relevant," she told NPR in November 2019 on the heels of releasing her memoir "Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life."