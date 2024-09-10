Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Most Awkward PDA Moments

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex retired from royal duties and permanently moved to the United States in March 2020. However, they didn't disappear from the spotlight — far from it. They took their romance and passion for PDAs on the road, with stopovers in New York City, Australia, Los Angeles, and Colombia, amongst other destinations.

PDAs are one of the odd things about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship. They appear to be constantly clinging to each other and locking lips wherever they go. They're also one of the royal traditions that Harry broke when he married Meghan. The stuffy British aristocracy frowns on its members being affectionate — perish the thought — in front of the hoi polloi. Still, given some of the spine-chilling details about Meghan's royal experience, like constant press shaming, public hate, social media bullying, and racism, a little disapproval was probably the least of her concerns.

It's safe to say that Meghan didn't have an easy time in the United Kingdom. So, it's little surprise that she needs to lean on Harry during the dark days. That said, given the frequency of their PDAs, she seems to lean on Harry during the brighter days, too, which can result in some decidedly uncomfortable moments and interactions. From their cringey kiss cam to their Mandela speech standoff, check out Meghan and Harry's most awkward PDA moments.