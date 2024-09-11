Dave Grohl's Shocking Cheating Confession Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Rock legend Dave Grohl has expanded his family in an unexpected way. The musician shocked the world by revealing he cheated on his wife, Jordyn Blum, producing one child. The Grammy award-winning Foo Fighters member took to Instagram to announce the surprising news on September 10. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," wrote Grohl. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." He continued, "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Infidelity in celebrity romances rarely raises an eyebrow these days but Grohl's admittance of his marital indiscretion is especially jarring given his reputation for being a devoted husband and family man, who's also the father of three daughters with Blum: Violet, Harper, and Ophelia. (Violet has seemingly decided to escape the critics of Instagram by deactivating her profile following Grohl's unforeseen confession. Family life aside, Grohl has been regularly referred to as variations of the "nicest" man in the rock world throughout his career, making this news extra hard to swallow for his fanbase and the general rock community on social media.
Social media holds no punches with Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl completely upset his fans and they've made no efforts to hide their disappointment. Many fans, in fact, have borrowed the Foo Fighters' lyrics to say variations of the same thing: "There goes my hero." "You can't even trust bloody Dave Grohl I give up," wrote one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Have never felt deeper parasocial betrayal than dave grohl cheating on his wife," tweeted another. "Not even just cheating but fathering a BABY with your mistress too???? Like cmon!!!" added a particularly incensed fan. A third fan tapped into their sarcastic side while expressing their disappointment, writing, "Dave grohl reminding us that at the end of the day, men will always be men smh."
The other side of Grohl's fandom is coping with this news with a little humor. For example, one fan took umbrage in the unorthodox way Grohl announced that he'd been unfaithful. "Dave Grohl is having a child out of wedlock and announced it like a football team firing its coach lol," they tweeted, generating 63,000 likes as of write time. "I know! I'll make a public declaration of just how completely and grievously I wounded my spouse, that should be helpful," tweeted another fan in agreement. Meanwhile, a third fan tried to direct their fandom toward a new role model, who definitely rivals Grohl's reputation as a good guy in entertainment. "If you're upset about Dave Grohl, I want you to find comfort in the knowledge that we still have Keanu [Reeves]. For now," they tweeted.
Let's hope they didn't jinx him!