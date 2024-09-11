Dave Grohl's Shocking Cheating Confession Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Rock legend Dave Grohl has expanded his family in an unexpected way. The musician shocked the world by revealing he cheated on his wife, Jordyn Blum, producing one child. The Grammy award-winning Foo Fighters member took to Instagram to announce the surprising news on September 10. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," wrote Grohl. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness." He continued, "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Infidelity in celebrity romances rarely raises an eyebrow these days but Grohl's admittance of his marital indiscretion is especially jarring given his reputation for being a devoted husband and family man, who's also the father of three daughters with Blum: Violet, Harper, and Ophelia. (Violet has seemingly decided to escape the critics of Instagram by deactivating her profile following Grohl's unforeseen confession. Family life aside, Grohl has been regularly referred to as variations of the "nicest" man in the rock world throughout his career, making this news extra hard to swallow for his fanbase and the general rock community on social media.