Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump's Secret Debate Strategy & How Kamala Handshake Exposed It

It should be noted, however, that Donald Trump's debate strategy against Kamala Harris proved to be a far cry from his debate style against Hillary Clinton way back in 2016. As you may recall, Trump drew major criticism for what some referred to as "prowling" and "lurking" behind Clinton on the debate stage. Later, Clinton wrote about the experience in the confines of "What Happened," her 2017 memoir. "This is not OK, I thought," she penned. "It was the second presidential debate, and Donald Trump was looming behind me. ... It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled." Perhaps we should file that one under the worst moments in presidential debate history.

It's entirely possible that all of the backlash Trump received from that debate was also at the forefront of his mind as he prepared for the debate against Harris, which ultimately resulted in him steering clear of the vice president altogether. It should also be noted that Trump and Clinton did not begin the debate by shaking hands. They did, however, end the debate with a handshake, so there's that.

For what it's worth, following the intense September 10 debate, Trump and Harris gathered together again merely 12 hours later, along with President Joe Biden, at the 9/11 anniversary ceremony in Manhattan. In a rather curious turn of events, they shook hands again — and this time Trump flashed a big smile while doing so. Cold hands, warm heart? TBD, we suppose.