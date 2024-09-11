What's Up With Trump's Eyes? We Can't Look Away From Donald's Wild Peepers At 2024 Debate
U.S. citizens have been eagerly awaiting Donald Trump and Kamala Harris's first face-to-face meeting. Their wish came true on Tuesday with the much-anticipated 2024 presidential debate on ABC. However, it wasn't the posturing, arguing, and wild claims that grabbed everybody's attention. Oh no. It was the appearance of Trump's eyes that were the runaway star of the night.
Once again, Trump committed a makeup sin with a thick foundation caked onto his face. And once again, Trump's famous hair floundered, seemingly unable to stand up to the bright lights and the pressure. However, even Trump's hair took a back seat to his white-rimmed peepers that were popping wildly from his orange-hued face. And it didn't go unnoticed by social media. Commenters were quick to pounce.
"Why donald trump's eyes look like that," one asked on X, formerly Twitter. "Has Trump's eyes always been this small? they damn near closed. like that left eye is not open at all," another questioned. "Donald Trump needs to fire his suntan person. The sides of his face and around his eyes ain't orange like the rest of his face," a third opined.
Trump's peepers stole the show
Donald Trump's wild eyes were the main focus of Tuesday night's presidential debate — which was quite an achievement given his often bizarre and sometimes borderline unhinged narrative. Not surprisingly, Trump's cray-cray peepers started trending on social media pretty much straight after the opening bell.
"Has anyone else noticed Donald Trump's eyes darting left and right rapidly when Kamala Harris is speaking? Is he alright?" a concerned commenter asked. "Holy s**t. Whoever did Donald Trump's make up needs to be fired immediately if not sooner. He looks like a cadaver. All white around the eyes and his cheekbones are highlighted. It looks really weird," another determined. "Why do Donald Trump's eyes look like little versions of his mouth?" a third wrote.
What is wrong with Don Old's eyes? Giant white eyelid bags. That spray tan is so orange! 🍊 #TrumpIsWeirdAndCreepyAF pic.twitter.com/0nQdwq0tBs
— Christine A (@ChrisRHood) September 11, 2024
Still, in fairness, Trump's wild eyes were likely the least of his concerns. Unlike his dominating debate with President Joe Biden, Trump was on the back foot for the entire 90 minutes. And, much to his dismay, he was fact-checked throughout.
Donald's mysterious hue
Donald Trump's appearance consistently takes center stage when he's on the podium. Whether it's his bizarre backcombed bouffant hair or his otherworldly perma-tangerine complexion, viewers are often left scratching their heads, wondering if Trump actually owns a mirror or if he has anybody in his orbit who's brave enough to give him a reality check before he walks on stage. And Tuesday debate night was no different.
Trump has previously addressed the reason behind his pumpkin-colored skin. In 2019, he blamed lousy lighting, specifically energy-efficient lightbulbs, which was handy because he was ranting against environmental measures — and energy-efficient lightbulbs — at the time. "The light bulb. People said, 'What's with the light bulb?' I said, 'Here's the story.' And I looked at it, the bulb that we're being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst," he said during a Congressional Institute speech.
Trump blames new energy efficient light bulbs for making him "look orange." pic.twitter.com/IZ6DmBBtgU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2019
However, in February 2019, an unnamed White House official insisted to The New York Times that Trump's unique hue is actually au naturel and simply down to "good genes." In addition to a dab of powder, translucent, not bronzer, natch, that Trump dabs on before stepping in front of the camera. Others beg to differ, though. In her 2018 book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," his former aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, claimed Trump always traveled with a tanning bed that would be placed in pride of place inside his bedroom, while "Melania sleeps in her own room down the hall."