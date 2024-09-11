What's Up With Trump's Eyes? We Can't Look Away From Donald's Wild Peepers At 2024 Debate

U.S. citizens have been eagerly awaiting Donald Trump and Kamala Harris's first face-to-face meeting. Their wish came true on Tuesday with the much-anticipated 2024 presidential debate on ABC. However, it wasn't the posturing, arguing, and wild claims that grabbed everybody's attention. Oh no. It was the appearance of Trump's eyes that were the runaway star of the night.

Once again, Trump committed a makeup sin with a thick foundation caked onto his face. And once again, Trump's famous hair floundered, seemingly unable to stand up to the bright lights and the pressure. However, even Trump's hair took a back seat to his white-rimmed peepers that were popping wildly from his orange-hued face. And it didn't go unnoticed by social media. Commenters were quick to pounce.

"Why donald trump's eyes look like that," one asked on X, formerly Twitter. "Has Trump's eyes always been this small? they damn near closed. like that left eye is not open at all," another questioned. "Donald Trump needs to fire his suntan person. The sides of his face and around his eyes ain't orange like the rest of his face," a third opined.