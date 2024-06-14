Photos Brutally Prove Trump's Famous Hair Has Started To Flop In His 70s

While Donald Trump was busy building a real estate empire, he was also carefully constructing a golden keratin tower that has fascinated the public for decades. At times, Trump's buzzworthy hair has seemed as solid as a slab of overcooked steak, something that's always on the menu at the tycoon-turned-politician's Mar-a-Lago club. But once he turned 70, his brassy mane started looking more fragile than a house of cards — or the Trump family's flimsy finances.

In his 1991 book "Trumped! The Inside Story of the Real Donald Trump — His Cunning Rise and Spectacular Fall," former Trump Plaza casino exec John R. O'Donnell claims that Donald has always been paranoid about his pate becoming barren. He writes (via The New Yorker) that Trump once said, "The worst thing a man can do is go bald. Never let yourself go bald."

There's been rampant speculation that Trump's odd hairstyle is specifically designed to hide a bald spot, and according to author Michael Wolff, Ivanka Trump has confirmed that the center of her dad's scalp is smooth. She also purportedly revealed that Trump uses Just for Men to achieve that distinctive hue. "The longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump's orange-blond hair color," Wolff writes in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." (Apparently, Ivanka never bothered telling her dad about purple shampoo or toner.) But Trump's hair really took a turn for the worst when he launched his political career.