Trump Commits The Ultimate Makeup Sin During Dr. Phil Interview

Former President Donald Trump committed the ultimate makeup sin in his new interview with Dr. Phil, which included many interesting soundbites, such as his bizarre claim that Jesus would deem him the winner of California in the election if he visited Earth — in the flesh. "I guarantee if Jesus came down and was the voter counter, I would win California," said Trump in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter," he explained. Yeah, bizarre.

Despite giving one of the most mind-boggling quotes of his political career, Trump's appearance was working overtime to steal the spotlight. And no, it's not because some witty host has conjured up more jokes about Trump's orange skin or the other peculiarities surrounding around his signature look. Rather, as Trump hopes for a future where he could return to the White House for a second term, he's inadvertently brought back a relic from the past: the 2000s-era makeup trend known as concealer lips, which, of course, requires replacing your lip products with concealer. And while Trump likely didn't mean to contribute to the revitalization of the outdated trend, he's doing his part all the same.

Here's everything you need to know about concealer lips.