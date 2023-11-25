Dr. Phil's Most Uncomfortable Celebrity Interviews

This article includes references to addiction.

Dr. Phil McGraw first shot onto the scene in 1998 when he appeared on an episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" on the eve of Oprah Winfrey's win in her trial with the Texas beef industry. McGraw was a consultant during the trial, and his appearance led to another two years later — which then led to his own show the following year.

"Dr. Phil" began in September 2002 and ran until May 2023, pumping out more than 4,500 episodes along the way. McGraw has since moved into podcasting, where he has established himself with multiple programs including "Phil in the Blanks" and "Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil." While he has moved away from the more tabloid-style content he was doing on TV, McGraw remains a controversial figure for a number of reasons.

One issue people have with McGraw, who has a doctorate in psychology, is the fact that he practices therapy despite not having an active license to do so since 2006. Furthermore, many of his featured guests had no business being on television, and many feel that the show exploited those who had real issues for the show's commercial gain. Some audience members took such issue with McGraw's practices (and problematic comments) that calls for his cancellation were around long before CBS actually pulled the plug on his TV show. Even though "Dr. Phil" focused mostly on normies, McGraw scored a fair number of celebrity interviews over the years, many of which were incredibly cringy. Here are Dr. Phil's most uncomfortable celebrity interviews.