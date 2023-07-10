RHOBH: A Look At Kim Richards' Financial Troubles Through The Years

Fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" have closely followed Kim Richards' drama over the years. From her Amsterdam fight with Lisa Rinna to her on-and-off feud with sister Kyle Richards, the reality star has had her share of beef with other co-stars. But Kim has also had a string of major personal problems. Despite a successful career as a child actor and a stint on "RHOBH," she has faced various financial challenges through the years.

Kim's legal and financial flare-ups coincided with her firing from "RHOBH." In 2015, she was ousted from the popular series, per Radar Online. A source told the outlet, "It was decided this morning at a meeting that Kim is not being asked back on the show because of her failure to communicate everything with her bosses."

Kim also battled alcoholism and had a relapse during that time. But that wasn't the end of it. Outside of the show, the "RHOBH" alum was in deep financial trouble, and her money troubles followed her for years.