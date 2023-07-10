RHOBH: A Look At Kim Richards' Financial Troubles Through The Years
Fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" have closely followed Kim Richards' drama over the years. From her Amsterdam fight with Lisa Rinna to her on-and-off feud with sister Kyle Richards, the reality star has had her share of beef with other co-stars. But Kim has also had a string of major personal problems. Despite a successful career as a child actor and a stint on "RHOBH," she has faced various financial challenges through the years.
Kim's legal and financial flare-ups coincided with her firing from "RHOBH." In 2015, she was ousted from the popular series, per Radar Online. A source told the outlet, "It was decided this morning at a meeting that Kim is not being asked back on the show because of her failure to communicate everything with her bosses."
Kim also battled alcoholism and had a relapse during that time. But that wasn't the end of it. Outside of the show, the "RHOBH" alum was in deep financial trouble, and her money troubles followed her for years.
Kim Richards hadn't paid her taxes
For a number of years, Kim Richards was in hot water with the state of California. In 2018, The Blast reported that Kim owed more than $118,000 in unpaid state taxes — $52,068.70 for 2013 and $66,689.31 for 2014. In subsequent years, she failed to chalk up the money. As of 2021, she still hadn't paid off her tax debt from 2019 and 2020, which added up to over $90,000, per The Sun.
As Kim struggled financially, her sisters stepped up to the plate. In 2015, it was revealed that Kim briefly stayed with Kathy Hilton, as she couldn't afford her own spot. She eventually moved into a two-bedroom apartment, a notable shift from the luxurious homes of her past. As it turns out, Kyle Richards bought the $520,000 place back in 2015, according to another report by The Sun. The outlet confirmed that Kyle was covering the apartment, which allowed Kim to stay there free of charge.
Kim Richards had numerous legal problems
2015 was a rough year for Kim Richards, whose financial and legal problems collided. She was arrested at Target for stealing $600 of items, per TMZ. According to The Sun, she stayed overnight at a Los Angeles jail and was later released on $5,000 bail. Just a few months before that, Richards was arrested for an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She faced charges of trespassing, public intoxication, and resisting and battery of a police officer. After a night in jail, Richards was let go on a $20,000 bond.
On top of that, Richards was entangled in a lawsuit involving her dog, per People. In 2015, a woman sued her over sustained injuries from a brutal dog bite. As Richards didn't appear at court or answer to the lawsuit, the judge later issued a default judgment against her of $266,092.39 and an additional $865.
In 2019, Richards had to shell out $5,000 to her ghostwriter after failing to pay her, per Radar Online. Richards' employee had sued her for $9,999, with a complaint stating, "My client refuses to pay me despite our signed contract and a job well done." An insider at the hearing told the outlet, "She began unraveling excuse after excuse as to why she hadn't paid her ghostwriter despite receiving a $300,000 advance from her publisher earlier this year."