Trump Family Makeup Fails That Left Us Speechless
The Trump family's cosmetic usage can be so inept sometimes that it makes one wonder from where they are getting their beauty products. Buried somewhere in the depths of the Mar-a-Lago basement, are there boxes of expired makeup and the dye that gives Donald Trump's secret-stuffed hair its signature irradiated butter tint? Many female members of his family also seem to sport similar makeup products in copious amounts.
There's no doubt that the Trumps love their cosmetics. Makeup was even at the forefront of Donald Trump Jr.'s mind when he provided his testimony during his dad's civil fraud trial. Upon noticing there were photographers present in the Manhattan courtroom, Donald Jr. joked, "I should have worn makeup," per the Mirror.
And if the Trumps do possess large quantities of dodgy cosmetics from some failed attempt at launching a Trump beauty line, maybe Rudy Giuliani borrowed a little something from Donald. Remember that fateful day in 2020 when a greasy, brown fluid started trickling down Giuliani's face as he questioned the integrity of the presidential election? The substance looked like an unpleasant-smelling liquid you might step over near an overflowing dumpster, but one hairstylist suggested to The New York Times that the former New York City mayor had simply used mascara in an ill-advised attempt to cover the gray in his sideburns. Giuliani's messy press conference is one of many cosmetic fails that members of the Trump campaign have suffered, with most of them coming from the Trumps themselves.
Melania Trump's Christmas contour was too merry and bright
'Twas several nights before Christmas, when at the White House, there was a lot of stirring going on — on the face of the presidential spouse.
Well, there was at least some patting, swirling, or sweeping taking place, as the dark contour on Melania Trump's face had to get there somehow. For the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, the former first lady's cheeks were almost as rosy as those of a classic Coca-Cola Santa. However, her blush or bronzer had been applied to her cheekbones rather than the apples of her cheeks.
The color of the makeup was far too many shades darker than Trump's skin. Instead of looking festive and fun like her cranberry-colored Gabriela Hearst Cassatt coat, it resembled the work of a mortician. It would have been great for Halloween, much like Melania's sinister 2021 White House Christmas decorations.
There was also so much of the chimney-red powder piled atop Melania's skin like new-fallen snow that it went far beyond caked-on territory — you might say her color was fruitcaked on. It wasn't just as thick as one of the holiday desserts but looked as unnatural as the glacé fruits that they contain. She also had so much highlighter on her cheeks, forehead, chin, and nose that her face lit up like the National Christmas Tree when the light hit it.
Ivanka Trump was born rich but couldn't afford a better makeup artist?
Many years before Ivanka Trump became embroiled in several political scandals by joining her dad's White House administration, she was just your average insanely wealthy heiress who did some modeling on occasion. However, when Ivanka participated in the 2003 documentary "Born Rich," she proved that she might be her family's best salesperson. "I'm absolutely proud to be a Trump, and I'm proud of my family name and I'm proud of everything they've ever done and accomplished," she said at one point.
The film gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of Ivanka and other children with affluent parents. Many of the spoiled nepo heirs and heiresses aren't portrayed in the most positive light, but Ivanka got a somewhat humanizing moment when she showed off the Mötley Crüe and Poison posters on her wall. Unfortunately, she also seemed to draw inspiration from glam metal bands when she got ready for the movie's premiere. The amount of blush she heaped upon her cheeks was more appropriate for the stage than a red carpet event, and her eyeliner was so heavy that it gave her eyelids a slightly droopy appearance.
Ivanka's lips also looked a bit chalky and chapped. She could have used some of Donald's scouring pad hair to exfoliate them a bit, or she could have paid Dr. Feelgood a visit — he'd probably advise her to hydrate by drinking more Trump Ice Natural Spring Water.
Lara Trump's messy mascara for a furry photo op
In 2023, one of Lara Trump's Facebook followers responded to a photo of her cuddling a dog by writing, "Too much eye makeup!" While the white pooch did have some suspiciously dark spots around its eyes, the critic was clearly talking about Lara. She was suffering from a serious case of spider eyes with her clumpy, flaky mascara, and her eyebrows were overdrawn to cartoonish proportions.
Lara once favored a more subtle beauty look, but something about getting all tied up in Donald Trump's dealings seems to make women feel like they've got to slap on a whole lot more cosmetics — maybe it has something to do with his beauty pageant past. When he was the owner of the Miss Universe pageant, Donald became used to seeing women wearing heavy makeup, although he reportedly did have a habit of barging into the competitors' dressing areas before they were fully ready to take the stage. Some former Miss Teen USA competitors even told BuzzFeed News that he walked in on them while they were getting dressed.
But back to Lara. Her canine companion looked a bit concerned about her thick foundation rubbing off on its pristine fluff — or maybe it was pondering whether it was the makeup was layered deep enough to bury a bone. If only Donald could have used foundation and powder to bury negative stories about his behavior rather than relying on hush money payments that resulted in court appearances.
Was Kimberly Guilfoyle speaking at the RNC or under the sea?
It has become customary for Kimberly Guilfoyle to go overboard with her makeup application, and no amount of ridicule seems to have an impact on how much she overloads her poor, unfortunate pores with cosmetic products. She stayed true to form when she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Too much sparkly, pink blush had been smeared on her cheeks, and dark pools of brown and black encircled her eyes — it looked like she had painted them with some of Rudy Giuliani's mysterious greasy mixture.
Guilfoyle's false eyelashes resembled spiny sea worms, and one Redditor felt like the former Fox News host looked like she belonged under the sea. "She looks like Ursula from The Little Mermaid," they wrote. Guilfoyle's inky eyebrows really were giving Disney villainess vibes. "Kimberly Guilfoyle looks like she wants to make a coat out of puppies," another person commented.
At least Guilfoyle's bad makeup moment at the RNC wasn't as terrible as the one her partner provided. Donald Trump Jr. filmed himself and his 17-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, getting ready for the event and shared the footage on TikTok. "Kai, what do you think? Getting makeup, make me look sexy like you?" he said in the video. Some TikTokers were weirded out by Trump calling his daughter "sexy." One response read, "Don't you have a media team? Did they approve this? Why?"
Tiffany Trump succeeded in outshining her siblings
During the 2024 Republican National Convention, a video of Tiffany Trump went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. It showed Donald Trump seemingly snubbing his youngest daughter as she leaned in for a hug and a kiss. Perhaps Donald saw her glistening dermis and became concerned that some of her slippery makeup would mar the immaculate appearance of his playing card-sized ear bandage if she pressed her cheek against it.
Tiffany was looking far glossier than the sibling she was seated next to, Ivanka Trump. Apparently, Tiff's older half-sister didn't advise her that her face appeared a bit greasy or offer her any blotting papers to remedy the problem. The rest of Tiffany's beauty look was your standard MAGA makeup fare: generous eye makeup and lip gloss, curled falsies, exaggerated contour, and manicured brows.
It's possible Tiffany was trying to replicate the ethereal "porcelain glass skin" beauty look that renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath devised. However, instead of looking like a porcelain doll, Tiffany appeared to be sweating profusely. If the Trump daughter tried to get a makeup artist to do a discount version of McGrath's look, it wouldn't be too much of a shocker. In 2017, a hairstylist told The Washington Post that Tiffany and her mom, Marla Maples, only had $300 to spend between them for their inauguration day makeup and hairstyling and had tried to get her to waive her fee completely.
Ivana Trump's chaotic color usage
In her heyday, the late Ivana Trump was known for her glamorous appearance and towering golden coif, which was almost as famous as Donald Trump's signature 'do. She also kept up with all the latest beauty trends. Speaking to O, The Oprah Magazine about one of her fondest memories of her mother, Ivanka Trump said, "She'd stand in front of her vanity and apply bright red and blue makeup — it was the '80s, you know."
But by 1989, Ivana had adopted a softer look, telling the Chicago Tribune that her more muted makeup palette was inspired by the natural colors she had used to decorate her living room. She had such a great eye for design that she had been named the vice president of interior design for the Trump Organization. However, if the makeup Ivana wore to the 2014 Angel Ball was inspired by one of her room makeovers, the space would have looked like a tween girl was given carte blanche to decorate it.
Ivana's chalky green eyeshadow and hot pink lipstick looked garish together, and neither hue matched any of the gemstones in the rainbow-colored necklace she was wearing. While she went too wild with the color on her eyes and lips, her faded eyebrows really could have used a boost. The smudged eyeliner on her lower lash line was doing her pretty peepers no favors, so maybe she should have applied it to her brows instead.
Vanessa Trump needed to dump her bronzer along with Don Jr.
Before Donald Trump Jr. found love with one of his father's loudest mouthpieces, he was married to model Vanessa Trump. When Vanessa divorced Donald Jr. in 2018, one of her friends told Page Six that her now-ex had maintained firm control over the couple's finances. "He treats her like a second-class citizen ... She doesn't live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner," the pal said. Another insider claimed that Vanessa's mom was even giving her money to cover some of her expenses.
A spokesperson for Vanessa denied the claims that Donald Jr. was forcing her to live such an un-Trumpian, austere lifestyle. However, if there was any truth in what Page Six's sources were saying, it may explain why her makeup was looking a little sad at a 2016 town hall debate in St. Louis, Missouri.
Vanessa's purple eyeshadow and creamy lipstick had drugstore bargain bin vibes and clashed horribly with her burnt-orange foundation, which did not match the color of her neck. The contour on the bridge of her nose didn't appear to be blended in completely, and the bronzer around her hairline was also way too dark. Her skin had an all-over carroty cast as well — so, was Donald Jr. such a Scrooge that he was making her borrow his dad's distinctive makeup?
Donald Trump's courtroom concealer fail
According to some reports, Donald Trump's orange tint comes from the makeup he uses. Two of his former housekeepers told The Washington Post his go-to brand is a Swiss label called Bronx Colors, and he bizarrely instructed them that a half-empty container of his favorite concealer always had to be at hand inside a bedroom drawer, along with two unopened containers.
While Trump may be obsessive about making sure he's never without his makeup, he looked like he ran out of it ahead of a May 2024 courtroom appearance for his hush money trial. Thanks to the splashes of pink around his eyes and on his forehead, his face resembled a Mar-a-Lago sunset. To even it out, someone really needed to run out to a snack machine in the lobby and procure some Cheeto dust.
Redditors were ruthless when sharing their opinions on his appearance. Some noticed Trump's pink eye bags, which were made more prominent by the lack of concealer covering them. "Man those fanny packs under his eyes look ready to pop," one person wrote. Another commenter suggested that the ex-president's makeup provided some insight into how he felt his trial was going. "He has been rubbing the makeup off between his eyebrows. Must be a rough day," they remarked. One of the most savage appraisals of Trump's frazzled appearance read, "His face looks like a moldy sponge sitting below a bleached to hell brillo pad."
Melania Trump went overboard with the eye makeup during an overseas trip
In a 2017 interview with The Telegraph, Melania Trump's makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, said of her client, "Looking pale isn't a make-up vibe I would ever create on Melania. It's just not her style." However, this wasn't always the case — when Melania and her husband were photographed with Jeffrey Epstein in 2000, she was looking pretty pallid.
The longer Melania was with Donald Trump, the darker her skin and makeup seemed to get. While her hair usually looks sleek and her outfits exude sophistication, her makeup can also be very "The Real Housewives of Mar-a-Lago." During an overseas trip to London in 2018, she went way overboard with the smoky eyeshadow. When Donald promised to put coal miners back to work, who knew it was because Melania needed to refill her empty eyeshadow pots?
Melania also sported black eyeliner, although she shouldn't have bothered since it almost blended in completely with the rest of her eye makeup. It was a smart move to skip the falsies that are big enough to batter her cheekbones, but there was still so much darkness around her small eyes that they looked like black voids from a distance. The effect was similar to Michael Myers' "Halloween" mask, but with a tan and a bold brow. It was also a tad intimidating, so it probably was not the best look for meeting with children and pensioners, as Melania was doing.
Lara Trump's lower lip did a disappearing act
Certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso exclusively told Nicki Swift that Lara Trump has likely shelled out upwards of $120,000 on cosmetic procedures, including fillers. However, if the RNC co-chair had any work done on her pout ahead of a 2019 visit to SiriusXM Studios, the results were diminished by her makeup.
Lara's bottom lip seemed to gradually fade into her chin, possibly because it was partially covered in foundation. While members of the Trump clan often ruin their beauty looks by wearing too much makeup, this was one instance where Lara should have used a few more products, including lip color (or at least a little gloss). Her matte face makeup was also dimensionless and washed her out. If she was going for a more natural look, she failed by building a thick wall of foundation on top of her skin. (And Mexico didn't even pay for it. Sad!)
Perhaps the issue was that Lara didn't have her husband Eric Trump's help when she was getting ready. In 2020, she shared an Instagram video of Eric holding a bouquet of makeup brushes for her as she got prepped for the Republican National Convention. It was he who handed her the brushes that she used for her blush and contour, which she's in dire need of in the photo above.