Trump Family Makeup Fails That Left Us Speechless

The Trump family's cosmetic usage can be so inept sometimes that it makes one wonder from where they are getting their beauty products. Buried somewhere in the depths of the Mar-a-Lago basement, are there boxes of expired makeup and the dye that gives Donald Trump's secret-stuffed hair its signature irradiated butter tint? Many female members of his family also seem to sport similar makeup products in copious amounts.

There's no doubt that the Trumps love their cosmetics. Makeup was even at the forefront of Donald Trump Jr.'s mind when he provided his testimony during his dad's civil fraud trial. Upon noticing there were photographers present in the Manhattan courtroom, Donald Jr. joked, "I should have worn makeup," per the Mirror.

And if the Trumps do possess large quantities of dodgy cosmetics from some failed attempt at launching a Trump beauty line, maybe Rudy Giuliani borrowed a little something from Donald. Remember that fateful day in 2020 when a greasy, brown fluid started trickling down Giuliani's face as he questioned the integrity of the presidential election? The substance looked like an unpleasant-smelling liquid you might step over near an overflowing dumpster, but one hairstylist suggested to The New York Times that the former New York City mayor had simply used mascara in an ill-advised attempt to cover the gray in his sideburns. Giuliani's messy press conference is one of many cosmetic fails that members of the Trump campaign have suffered, with most of them coming from the Trumps themselves.