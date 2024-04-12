Our Cosmetic Dermatologist Estimates Hefty Price Tag Of Lara Trump's Plastic Surgery Makeover

Lara Trump's not-so-subtle plastic surgery transformation has caused quite a stir over the years, but how much did she pay to achieve her makeover?

Since 2008, the former "Inside Edition" producer has been connected to the Trump clan after meeting her future husband, Eric Trump, in New York. "We were both out one night with friends, and probably being the two tallest people in the room was really helpful," Lara told Fox News in 2016. From that day forth, the pair's connection continued to evolve, eventually resulting in Eric proposing in 2013 and the two tying the knot the following year at the Mar-a-Lago estate, per People.

However, Lara's lavish life with Eric hasn't been the only thing that has gone through changes. In the past seven years, the former Fox News contributor has implemented noticeable changes to her face, specifically regarding her nose and lips. While Lara has remained mum on whether she's had plastic surgery, we spoke to our expert cosmetic dermatologist to get the inside scoop on what type of expensive procedures she may have had done.