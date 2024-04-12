Our Cosmetic Dermatologist Estimates Hefty Price Tag Of Lara Trump's Plastic Surgery Makeover
Lara Trump's not-so-subtle plastic surgery transformation has caused quite a stir over the years, but how much did she pay to achieve her makeover?
Since 2008, the former "Inside Edition" producer has been connected to the Trump clan after meeting her future husband, Eric Trump, in New York. "We were both out one night with friends, and probably being the two tallest people in the room was really helpful," Lara told Fox News in 2016. From that day forth, the pair's connection continued to evolve, eventually resulting in Eric proposing in 2013 and the two tying the knot the following year at the Mar-a-Lago estate, per People.
However, Lara's lavish life with Eric hasn't been the only thing that has gone through changes. In the past seven years, the former Fox News contributor has implemented noticeable changes to her face, specifically regarding her nose and lips. While Lara has remained mum on whether she's had plastic surgery, we spoke to our expert cosmetic dermatologist to get the inside scoop on what type of expensive procedures she may have had done.
Lara Trump may have spent over $120,000 on plastic surgery
In light of Lara Trump's change in appearance, we asked Dr. Mariano Busso, Beverly Hills, and Miami-based certified cosmetic dermatologist, to analyze two photos of the former TV producer, one from April 2013 and one from February 2024, to get a better idea on the type of modifications she may have had. "On both pictures, Lara has a very defined jawline most likely due to a face-lift ($100,000)," he explained. Dr Mariano went on to say that Trump may have undergone a few other procedures, such as a rhinoplasty, which costs around $20,000. "Her nose seems to be less prominent in the second picture," he explained. The medical expert also theorized the former Fox News contributor had $1,500 worth of Botox on her upper face ($1,500) and fillers, adding, "Her face seems rounder on the second picture, and her cheeks are fuller ($5,000)."
Lara isn't the only Trump to make headlines for supposedly going under the knife. In November 2023, her sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, made headlines when she debuted a different look while attending her father, Donald Trump's fraud trial. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Dr. Alexander Z. Rivkin theorized that the former first daughter had a number of procedures done to her face, like skin tightening and a rhinoplasty. "Ivanka Trump looks like she has had quite a makeover. Overall, her face now looks better proportioned but less natural and more generic because of her natural imperfections have been reduced," he explained.