Inside The Outrageously Lavish Life Of Eric And Lara Trump

Ivanka Trump may be Donald Trump's richest child, but her siblings sure aren't strapped for cash. Younger brother Eric Trump (whom Donald Trump had with first wife Ivana Trump) has raked in millions by closely tying himself to his famous dad. Indeed, Eric has been surrounded by the fruits of his father's labor since childhood, although he's adamant he's worked hard for his successes. "I was on construction sites when I was 11, 12 years old, doing demo, breaking down walls, concrete, sheet rock, plumbing, stuff I literally still do for myself these days," he told Kari Lake in 2023. Even so, he himself has had to admit that nepotism helped kick-start his career. It's a fact he proudly owns and so, it came as no surprise that following his marriage to Lara Trump (née Yunaska) in 2014, she too was pulled into the family business. Since becoming a Trump, Lara has also made bank thanks to her newfound connection to the former president. For one, it launched her (surprise) political career and, in 2024, helped her solidify a controversial RNC takeover.

Given their multi-million-dollar bank balances, Eric and Lara Trump have chosen to live an outrageously lavish life, which includes luxe getaways, palatial homes, and headline-making wardrobes. Here's everything we know about the couple's ultra-extravagant lifestyle.