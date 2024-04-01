Lara Trump's Easter Outfit Gets Brutal Reviews From The Internet
The internet found Lara Trump's Easter outfit to be anything but eggscellent. Lara's looks have always raised eyebrows; sometimes, her outfits have even been a bit inappropriate. However, this time, her Easter outfit wasn't inappropriate but was definitely a bold choice, and some people weren't fans.
Posting a photo of her and Eric Trump, along with their kids, Lara gave people a look into the family's Easter celebration. She captioned the photo, "The egg hunters let mom and dad pose with them for one picture. Update: no golden egg but way too much candy." Lara probably thought her comments would be filled with people wishing her a happy Easter, but instead, they ridiculed her outfit. The political figure's dress was all white and reached her mid-calf, but it was the top of the dress that caught people's attention. The top half was shaped in a giant circle that swirled and stuck out from the rest of the dress, and people did not like it.
Social media users were quick to call out Lara's interesting fashion choice. One user on X, formerly Twitter, questioned her outfit, writing, "That's the dress you chose??" Another individual used the fact that it was Easter to make a funny quip at the dress style. They wrote, "You have a huge egg on your dress. So ugly!" Besides the outfit that caught people's attention, the Trump family seemed to have a pretty normal Easter celebration.
The Trump family's Easter plans
Lara Trump shared more than just her questionable outfit choice on social media. The political figure also posted a video showing her children giving their grandpa, former President Donald Trump, a hug as they celebrated the Easter holiday with each other. Lara captioned the post, "When Grandpa wears the Easter MAGA." Lara and Eric Trump weren't the only ones enjoying the holiday with Donald, as much of the Trump family spent Easter with one another.
Melania Trump and Barron Trump made a rare Easter party appearance as a video showed the mother-son duo leaving the Mar-a-Lago estate to join the family celebrations. Although Donald was not with them as they walked out of the mansion, we know that the president was there as several photos of him were posted online from the get-together. One of those photos was from his other son, Donald Trump Jr.'s account. Don Jr. and his family attended the Easter celebration, as he shared several snaps of his family and his father enjoying the day. He captioned the photos, "Happy Easter all. Hope yours was as good as ours!!!!" This Easter holiday was a break for the Trump family as Donald Sr. continues to face countless legal issues, including paying a hefty $175 million fraud bond, as he runs for the 2024 presidential election.