Lara Trump's Easter Outfit Gets Brutal Reviews From The Internet

The internet found Lara Trump's Easter outfit to be anything but eggscellent. Lara's looks have always raised eyebrows; sometimes, her outfits have even been a bit inappropriate. However, this time, her Easter outfit wasn't inappropriate but was definitely a bold choice, and some people weren't fans.

Posting a photo of her and Eric Trump, along with their kids, Lara gave people a look into the family's Easter celebration. She captioned the photo, "The egg hunters let mom and dad pose with them for one picture. Update: no golden egg but way too much candy." Lara probably thought her comments would be filled with people wishing her a happy Easter, but instead, they ridiculed her outfit. The political figure's dress was all white and reached her mid-calf, but it was the top of the dress that caught people's attention. The top half was shaped in a giant circle that swirled and stuck out from the rest of the dress, and people did not like it.

Social media users were quick to call out Lara's interesting fashion choice. One user on X, formerly Twitter, questioned her outfit, writing, "That's the dress you chose??" Another individual used the fact that it was Easter to make a funny quip at the dress style. They wrote, "You have a huge egg on your dress. So ugly!" Besides the outfit that caught people's attention, the Trump family seemed to have a pretty normal Easter celebration.