Inappropriate Outfits Lara Trump Has Been Caught Wearing

The world waits with bated breath to discover Donald Trump's 2024 VP pick. Many names have been bandied around, from Tucker Carlson to Mike Pompeo. Still, a dark horse is waiting on the sidelines: Lara Trump. And Lara has definitely been standing out from the crowd of late with all the inappropriate outfits she's been parading around in. Although, in fairness, inappropriateness has never been a disqualifier for entry into the Trump inner sanctum; Roger Stone, anyone?

Let's face it, Eric Trump has never been Donald's favorite child. Still, in recent times, Eric's wife Lara has muscled her way into her father-in-law's affections. And as cynical as it is, the word on the D.C. street is that Donald will be as inclusive as possible and pick a Black person or a woman as running mate. Two particular frontrunners would fit the bill: everybody's favorite confirmed bachelor, Tim Scott; and Lara.

Lara has never held office and has no governing experience, so she'd be perfect. "Just imagine the hysteria — Trump, Trump — two Trumps running together," she said on "The Right View with Lara Trump" (via Independent). "Oh, my God, the liberal heads across the country would simultaneously explode all at once. People would go bananas." Still, if she does land the poisoned chalice, Lara may want to take a lesson from Melania Trump, who rarely puts a style foot wrong, apart from when she really doesn't care, do you? Melania could definitely help tackle the inappropriate outfits Lara has been caught wearing.