Ivanka Trump's Biggest Political Controversies

When Donald Trump became president of the United States, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, joined him in the White House. In 2017, the entrepreneur became an advisor to the president and was a key figure on his team throughout his tenure. While Donald faced a plethora of controversies and scandals during his time in the White House, his daughter's behavior was also placed under the microscope, with everything from her social media usage to her fashion line coming under fire over the years.

During her time as a government employee, Ivanka took her position seriously. "It's about being able to deliver for the forgotten men and women that I met over the course of two years as I campaigned around this country," she said during an appearance on CBS' "Face of the Nation" in 2019. "And over the last two and a half years as I've traveled to almost every state in this nation. It's about providing pathways to opportunity."

But even with seemingly good intentions, Ivanka — and, by extension, the Trump family — have had their fair share of backlash. From her position on those election fraud allegations to a mysterious friendship with a former British spy, here are some of Ivanka's biggest political controversies.