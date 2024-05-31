4 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle Went Overboard With Tasteless Makeup & Looked Totally Out Of Place

One thing about Kimberly Guilfoyle is that no matter the time or place, the former Fox News personality will most likely be rocking a full-glam look. She loves being dolled up so much that a source once told The Daily Beast that when she worked for Fox News, Guilfoyle would often use the cable giant's makeup team for personal events, which she wasn't supposed to be doing — but it just goes to show that Guilfoyle loves a full face everywhere she goes.

While there are times that Guilfoyle has gone without any makeup, it is rare, as she has established a signature look. Her day-to-day makeup is often featured on her social media. In one Instagram post from May 2024, Guilfoyle rocked her usual makeup look for a Truth Social event. The former television personality's typical glam features a dark eyeshadow with lashes, foundation, and some sort of nude or neutral lipstick. Picture after picture, event after event, Guilfoyle will wear this type of makeup, and sometimes, it's not the most appropriate, considering the event. We're used to seeing the public figure sport inappropriate outfits without shame, but she does the same when it comes to her glam, and we are taking a look at some of the moments where she may have gone a bit overboard with her makeup.