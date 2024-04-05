Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr.'s Mismatched Looks In New Photo Speak Volumes

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have plenty of things in common, from politics to family, but the one thing that can't get on the same page about is their outfits.

Guilfoyle and Trump got engaged in 2020, and in their pre-wedding bliss, the former legal analyst posted a photo of her and her fiance on Instagram. She wrote, "In each other's corner, taking on life together head-on with determination and dedication." The sweet post to Trump had people in the comments showering them with love, but it also showed that the two may not be as like-minded as the caption says because of the contrast in their outfits. Unlike many of Guilfoyle's former outfits that have been slightly inappropriate, she rocked a stunning dress for the outing with Trump. The former Fox News personality wore a mini gold mirrored-textile dress, pairing it with a pearl necklace and pearl earrings as she wore a full glam makeup style. Guilfoyle was dressed to the nines for their outing, but Trump was a bit more laid back in his look.

Trump's look would have you confused about where the couple was heading because although he was wearing a suit, he took a more casual approach as he had no tie and his shirt was slightly unbuttoned. He was not even close to matching his fiancee, which speaks volumes about how they might not be as united as they seem and it just shows how strange Trump and Guilfoyle's relationship is.