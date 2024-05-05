Lesser-Known Details About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son Ronan

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been in the spotlight for a long time. The former television personality has shared pretty much every aspect of her life, but the one thing she keeps a bit more private is her son, Ronan Villency.

Guilfoyle and her son's father, Eric Villency, tied the knot in May 2006. When the wedding took place, Guilfoyle was rumored to be five months pregnant. That rumor proved to be true as the couple welcomed Ronan just a few months later on October 4, 2006. Since coming into the world, Ronan has been Guilfoyle's pride and joy. Every now and then, she will gush about him on social media. In 2017, Guilfoyle shared a sweet snap of the two with a heartfelt caption to Ronan. She said, "Grateful on my birthday for my son Ronan & all the love he brings to my life each & everyday!"

Guilfoyle has since expanded her family with fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., becoming a stepmom to his five kids from his previous marriage. Six kids can be a handful, but the former Fox News host makes sure to shower her child with love and attention. Despite joining the high-profile Trump family, there's not much known about Ronan besides the fact that Kimberly Guilfoyle's son is growing up to look just like her. There are some details out there, and they offer a glimpse into what life is like for Roman Villency.