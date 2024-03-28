The Reasons Barron Trump's School Experience Is So Unordinary

Melania Trump is determined for Barron Trump to live as ordinary a life as possible while he's at school. Still, that's easier said than done. Given that he's Donald Trump's son, Barron will never be just a regular student. When it was announced that he would remain enrolled at Manhattan's Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School for six months after his father took office in January 2017, the pupils' parents were less than happy. One told Vanity Fair that they were worried about the disruption that would be caused and the security risk to other kids, while another said they were anxious that "some type of Mexican multicar street abduction" would occur.

Barron left Columbia Grammar in the fall and transferred to the elite St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Montgomery County, Maryland. His school experience remained bizarre, though. According to WTOP News, D.C.'s Sidwell Friends has been the school of choice for presidential children in recent years — Malia and Sasha Obama as well as Chelsea Clinton are among the alums.

Meanwhile, Barron's schooling continued to disrupt others as a motorcade escorted him the 20 miles from the White House to St. Andrew's, and bodyguards remained in place. But at least it saved taxpayers money. New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill told Reuters it cost an estimated $127,000 to $145,000 per day to provide additional security for Barron while he was in Manhattan.