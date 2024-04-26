The Sign Kimberly Guilfoyle Still Gets Along With Her Son's Father

Fox News correspondent Kimberly Guilfoyle is currently engaged to Donald Trump Jr., but the former prosecutor has already done the marriage thing twice before. Guilfoyle's first husband was Gavin Newsom, the former Mayor of San Francisco and current Governor of California. Between these two relationships, Guilfoyle met and married Peloton designer Eric Villency, the father of her only son. The former couple tied the knot in St. James, Barbados on May 27, 2006, according to their wedding announcement in the New York Times. Their nuptials were officiated by Reverend Ricky Kirton. The announcement described Eric as the president and chief executive of Maurice Villency, his family-owned furniture empire.

That same year, Guilfoyle gave birth to their son, Ronan Anthony Villency. Guilfoyle gave birth to Ronan — who was born at just under eight pounds — at New York Hospital. Unfortunately, the little family wasn't intact very long, as Guilfoyle's marriage to Eric lasted just under three years. The couple filed for divorce in November of 2009. At the time, Ronan was only two years old. The outlet also reported that the couple planned to share custody of the then-toddler, and also maintain a friendship. Surprisingly, it appears that both Guilfoyle and Eric have more than kept their promise.