Eminem's Cringe Throwback Wig At 2024 VMAs Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Eminem's blond wig may not have done him any favors with the VMA audience, but he had at least one fan in the audience: Taylor Swift. Holding up her reputation for being one of the most outwardly joyous, upbeat celebrities to grace an award show, Swift was caught on camera multiple times enjoying Eminem's performance. Dressed in a sultry black and yellow short set, Swift jammed along with Eminem's performance as if the camera's weren't on her (though, come on, she has to know she commands attention). Anywho, perhaps the songstress will be gracious enough to lend the rap star a few tips on how make the transition back to blonde, if he ever feels like upping the nostalgia!

With that said, the VMA crowd on social media was totally loving Swift's enthusiastic support of her fellow musician. "She's always gonna be the one having the most fun in the audience," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's always so supportive," tweeted a second user. A third fan wrote: "Tay always gonna have fun regardless how boring these award shows are." Meanwhile, another fan wrote: "She is literally such a supportive and amazing woman." Of course, because there's always at least one hater in the midst, one user tweeted: "Everything she does is so corny." Oh well, you can't please everyone, something that Swift knows very well.