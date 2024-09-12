Eminem's Cringe Throwback Wig At 2024 VMAs Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Eminem induced major nostalgia in the 2024 VMA crowd by filling his show-opening performance with goodies from yesteryear. The highlight of the performance was the moment when he and his army of bleach blond friends arrived to remind folks that the 2000s-era Eminem, who pulled the same stunt while performing "The Real Slim Shady" that same year, was alive and well, despite his new album "The Death of Slim Shady" suggesting otherwise. Unfortunately, because the rapper has embraced his natural brown tresses as his career has matured, he had to resort to a very obvious, very cheap-looking blond wig that upped the cringe factor to a level 10. Some things should be left in the past!
.@Eminem — 2024 #VMAs opening performance "Houdini" and "Somebody Save" pic.twitter.com/HxZa1lkvXo
— EminemData (@EminemData) September 12, 2024
While social media seems to have enjoyed the rappers' musical offerings, they've pretty much all agreed that Eminem's cringey blond wig was one of the worst things to come out of the VMAs this year. "GET THAT WIG OFF YOUR HEAD @Eminem," tweeted one very blunt fan. "I didn't have Eminem on my BINGO card as wearing the first overly obvious wig of the night," tweeted a second fan. A third fan wrote, "NOT #Eminem with that Shake n' Go wig on at the #VMAs LMAOO." Last, but certainly not least (because the jokes write themselves), one user compared Eminem to another blond icon: Nene Leakes. "Why Eminem got everybody wearing a Nene Leakes wig #VMAs," they wrote.
Taylor Swift appreciated Eminem's wig (and performance)
Eminem's blond wig may not have done him any favors with the VMA audience, but he had at least one fan in the audience: Taylor Swift. Holding up her reputation for being one of the most outwardly joyous, upbeat celebrities to grace an award show, Swift was caught on camera multiple times enjoying Eminem's performance. Dressed in a sultry black and yellow short set, Swift jammed along with Eminem's performance as if the camera's weren't on her (though, come on, she has to know she commands attention). Anywho, perhaps the songstress will be gracious enough to lend the rap star a few tips on how make the transition back to blonde, if he ever feels like upping the nostalgia!
Taylor Swift during Eminem's #VMAs performance.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 12, 2024
With that said, the VMA crowd on social media was totally loving Swift's enthusiastic support of her fellow musician. "She's always gonna be the one having the most fun in the audience," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's always so supportive," tweeted a second user. A third fan wrote: "Tay always gonna have fun regardless how boring these award shows are." Meanwhile, another fan wrote: "She is literally such a supportive and amazing woman." Of course, because there's always at least one hater in the midst, one user tweeted: "Everything she does is so corny." Oh well, you can't please everyone, something that Swift knows very well.