How Meghan Markle & Oprah Quietly Put Those Fallout Rumors To Bed

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior royals and moved to Montecito, California in 2020, they became neighbors with media mogul Oprah Winfrey. But their relationship with the icon goes back even further — Winfrey was in attendance at their 2018 nuptials, which seems to have been the start of their friendship. Meghan and Winfrey grew closer over the years until rumors began to circulate in June 2024 that Winfrey's relationship with the Sussexes had soured. "Harry and Meghan's circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies," the late Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, told Closer (via The U.S. Sun). "Some already have done – Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them."

Just three months later, though, Meghan was spotted at a bookstore opening with her supposedly estranged pal. Both women were present at the September 7 launch of Godmothers, located not far from their Montecito home in Summerland. Style journalist Elizabeth Holmes, author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style," posted an Instagram Reel of Meghan giving a speech at the event as Oprah walks into view and takes a seat in the front row.

While the two women appearing at the same event may not be enough to convince everyone that they're not at odds, Holmes also posted a several photos of the event, including one of the pair locked in a warm embrace. Based on the heartwarming pic, there's still a lot of love between them.