Oprah's Friendship With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Soured

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found the ally of a lifetime in Oprah Winfrey after they shed their senior royal status, left the U.K., and decided to find a new normal in 2020. Although the couple weren't besties with Winfrey before they sent her an invitation to their royal wedding in 2018, that soon changed. As The Times detailed, Winfrey and Markle were basically strangers before the highly-anticipated wedding, but they eventually struck up a friendship, with Winfrey at the helm as Markle's mentor. That foundation eventually led to the couple's 2021 bombshell Oprah interview, which pulled back the curtain on their increasingly difficult relationship with the royal family.

But it wasn't all business. Years before Markle, Harry, and Winfrey broke the internet, Winfrey took to her website and gave a first-hand account of attending the wedding. She described almost breaking the cardinal wedding rule (wearing off-white or cream), her love of seeing Windsor in person, and even her thoughts about the newlyweds. "We all want to feel as radiant, joyful, and alive as Meghan looked on her way down the aisle to meet Harry," wrote Winfrey. In 2023, the talk show mogul supported Prince Harry amid the speculation about whether he'd attend King Charles III's coronation. "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family," she said during "CBS Mornings."

Unfortunately, their relationship with Oprah may not be what it once was, according to Princess Diana's former butler.