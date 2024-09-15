Brett Favre's Sad Fall From Grace

Brett Favre is one of the most iconic quarterbacks in NFL history. He spent 20 seasons in the league, and his 16-year stretch playing for the Green Bay Packers was one of the most legendary QB runs in the game. As a three-time MVP player and one-time Super Bowl winner, Favre's legacy as one of the best to ever play was cemented. However, the Hall of Famer's reputation took a major hit, not because of his failings on the football field, but rather because of his alleged involvement in a scheme that defrauded the Mississippi state government.

If those allegations come as a surprise, don't worry, as Favre's connection to the misappropriation of federal welfare funding isn't obvious unless you've kept up with the former quarterback's post-NFL life. Favre, a Mississippi native who earned his college ball stripes at the University of Southern Mississippi, initially became entangled in the scandal in the summer of 2017 when he began asking Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to bankroll a new volleyball facility for Southern Miss.

Favre became further involved through appearance fee payments that allegedly came from state welfare funds, and he was also involved in a request for state funds to be directed toward an indoor football facility for USM. Favre denied any knowledge of wrongdoing when the scandal broke, but further investigation has led to some obvious connections between the former footballer and the misappropriation of funds.